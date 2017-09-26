Scully and Mulder #TakeAKnee on set of The X-Files

by Greg Murphy

With tensions between Donald Trump and NFL heating up over players peacefully protesting racism in America by taking a knee during the national anthem.

This morning, we looked at some of the reactions by late-night hosts to Trump's comments about the players, but they are not the only ones making statements.

The X-Files stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny have shown their solidarity with the players by posting a picture to social media of them taking a knee and linking arms.

#TheXFiles #TakeAKnee A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Duchovny and Anderson are currently filming the 11th season of the hit paranormal TV series.

The X-Files isn't the only series to show their support to the protest.

The cast and crew of the new Star Trek: Discovery series have also weighed in on the subject.

Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Commander Michael Burnham, posted this image of herself and her colleagues taking a knee.

#StarTrekDiscovery #takeaknee A post shared by Sonequa Martin-Green (@therealsonequa) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

Star Trek has been widely celebrated for its stance on diversity over the last 51 years, and the latest show of support for the protest against racism comes after a troubling weekend for the NFL and its players.