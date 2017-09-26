Scully and Mulder #TakeAKnee on set of The X-Files

by Greg Murphy

With tensions between Donald Trump and NFL heating up over players peacefully protesting racism in America by taking a knee during the national anthem.

This morning, we looked at some of the reactions by late-night hosts to Trump's comments about the players, but they are not the only ones making statements.

The X-Files stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny have shown their solidarity with the players by posting a picture to social media of them taking a knee and linking arms.

Duchovny and Anderson are currently filming the 11th season of the hit paranormal TV series.

The X-Files isn't the only series to show their support to the protest.

The cast and crew of the new Star Trek: Discovery series have also weighed in on the subject.

Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Commander Michael Burnham, posted this image of herself and her colleagues taking a knee.

Star Trek has been widely celebrated for its stance on diversity over the last 51 years, and the latest show of support for the protest against racism comes after a troubling weekend for the NFL and its players.
