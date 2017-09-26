Scully and Mulder #TakeAKnee on set of The X-Files
26/09/2017 - 13:23:47Back to Discover Home
by Greg Murphy
With tensions between Donald Trump and NFL heating up over players peacefully protesting racism in America by taking a knee during the national anthem.
This morning, we looked at some of the reactions by late-night hosts to Trump's comments about the players, but they are not the only ones making statements.
The X-Files stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny have shown their solidarity with the players by posting a picture to social media of them taking a knee and linking arms.
Duchovny and Anderson are currently filming the 11th season of the hit paranormal TV series.
The X-Files isn't the only series to show their support to the protest.
The cast and crew of the new Star Trek: Discovery series have also weighed in on the subject.
Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Commander Michael Burnham, posted this image of herself and her colleagues taking a knee.
Star Trek has been widely celebrated for its stance on diversity over the last 51 years, and the latest show of support for the protest against racism comes after a troubling weekend for the NFL and its players.
Join the conversation - comment here