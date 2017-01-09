Scorned woman seems to unleash wrath on cheating ex by plastering posters around town

Back to Discover Home

You know how the saying goes: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and somewhere in Warwick lies a scorned woman called Linda, who appears to have just unleashed her wrath on her unfaithful partner Graham.

Dozens of laminated signs were spotted around the English town centre addressed to a Graham, informing him that the keys to his Mercedes Benz had been thrown into a canal, door locks had been changed, and his credit card had been maxed out.

The signs were illustrated with a heart hanging from a noose, alongside the the message: “If she is so good in bed you can stay there!”.

Linda also wished her former flame a happy new year, signing off with three passive aggressive kisses.

Mark Hebert – Posters all over Warwick . Naughty Graham | Facebook

Ben Chamberlain – These are all over Warwick. Graham, I… | Facebook

As neither Linda nor Graham have actually been identified, it’s unclear whether the signs were part of a publicity stunt.

Many suggested Throwing Rocks – a company that designs and prints quality poster boards – was behind the signs, as its website was printed in small lettering at the bottom of each. However, the company denied it’d orchestrated the stunt to promote the business on Twitter.

If this whole love saga is the real deal, we’re just grateful we’re not in Graham’s shoes.
KEYWORDS: Relationship, Throwing Rocks, Warwick

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover