Scorned woman seems to unleash wrath on cheating ex by plastering posters around town

You know how the saying goes: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and somewhere in Warwick lies a scorned woman called Linda, who appears to have just unleashed her wrath on her unfaithful partner Graham.

Dozens of laminated signs were spotted around the English town centre addressed to a Graham, informing him that the keys to his Mercedes Benz had been thrown into a canal, door locks had been changed, and his credit card had been maxed out.

Well there's a Graham in Warwick who's having a much worse day than me. Go Linda 👌🏻#WomanScorned #NaughtyBoy pic.twitter.com/zjhfNPiEto — Alison Tonkin (@Ali_Tonkin) January 7, 2017

The signs were illustrated with a heart hanging from a noose, alongside the the message: “If she is so good in bed you can stay there!”.

Linda also wished her former flame a happy new year, signing off with three passive aggressive kisses.

There's a woman in #Warwick called Linda who's had the sweetest revenge on Graham. Every single lamp post in the town ...... — Kate (@KateSE4) January 7, 2017

Mark Hebert – Posters all over Warwick . Naughty Graham | Facebook



Dear Linda of #Warwick,not sure if you're real but this has made me smile .Graham if you're out there whats your version ? @SocialMediaTodd pic.twitter.com/k4dfTYH40r — joan cummins (@joan_cummins) January 7, 2017

Ben Chamberlain – These are all over Warwick. Graham, I… | Facebook



As neither Linda nor Graham have actually been identified, it’s unclear whether the signs were part of a publicity stunt.

Many suggested Throwing Rocks – a company that designs and prints quality poster boards – was behind the signs, as its website was printed in small lettering at the bottom of each. However, the company denied it’d orchestrated the stunt to promote the business on Twitter.

@NeilDeee it's our way of letting you know who provided the service. It saves people from hounding our clients to find out who we are. — Throwing Rocks (@throwingrocksuk) January 7, 2017

@dweebalert @NeilDeee You don't question @CadburyUK when they put logos on their bars of chocolate. If our customer agrees, we put our url. — Throwing Rocks (@throwingrocksuk) January 8, 2017

If this whole love saga is the real deal, we’re just grateful we’re not in Graham’s shoes.