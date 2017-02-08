Score a date with comedian PJ Gallagher with your best biscuit analogy this Valentines!

Would you like to spend an hour in the company of comedian PJ Gallagher ?

An hour spent in the intimate setting of the Classic Hits 4FM studio and broadcast live over Facebook?

Sure, of course you do!

Well this is your lucky chance.

Classic Hits 4FM is pawning off their breakfast show host PJ Gallagher for Valentines on a member of the public for reasons unknown to anyone except PJ Gallagher and perhaps his wife!

The popular breakfast show 'PJ and Jim in the morning' announced their intention to auction off PJ to the most interesting and outrageous listener earlier this week and say they have been blown away by the enthusiastic response.

Whittling down the numbers to a respectable one, PJ has been questioning his potential dates over the airwaves.

This morning he asked Lisa from Dublin what biscuit she would be and why. Lisa said she would be "a chocolate digestive because she's chocolate on the outside and crunchy on the inside (whatever that means)." Tess from Galway said she would be a Ginger-nut because she's "nuts and has red hair!"

Co-host Jim McCabe has promised to dress in a tuxedo for the occasion and so has show producer Mike Hogan.

Speaking about the impending date, PJ said: "I'm really looking forward to it and I would like to apologise to the winner in advance. I would also like to apologise to anyone who has ever had to stick me for an hour!"

If you would like the chance to spend an hour with PJ Gallagher in the Classic Hits 4FM studios, listen to 'PJ and Jim in the morning' on Classic Hits 4fm.