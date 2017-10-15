Scientists say they’ve measured nostalgia for first time
15/10/2017 - 10:01:58Back to Discover Home
Scientists say they’ve measured nostalgia for the first time by recording how the brain reacts to special places.
They found when volunteers looked at photographs of locations significant to them, it triggered a response
Dr Andy Myers did the research with the University of Surrey and says the sentimental objects don’t have the same effect.
See our exciting work with the National Trust and University of Surrey @WalnutUnlimited https://t.co/UOerKOOzNx— Andy Myers (@drandymyers) October 12, 2017
Scientific research shows that natural and historic places have a powerful effect on all of us: https://t.co/1is3kqtDJA pic.twitter.com/7osqWCfysD— National Trust (@nationaltrust) October 12, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here