Scientists identify 50-foot creature that washed up on Indonesian beach

Scientists have identified the enormous 50-foot creature that washed up on an Indonesian beach last week.

Discovered by a local fisherman in Seram, blood seeping from the corpse turned water near the coastline bright red.

Three marine experts told the Huffington Post that the animal appears to be a type of baleen whale.

George Leonard, chief scientist at Ocean Conservancy, told the Huffington Post that he initially thought the animal might be a giant squid, but agreed it was likely a whale after seeing images highlighting the bones and baleen.

Locals have asked the government to help to remove the carcass.