Scientists identify 50-foot creature that washed up on Indonesian beach
16/05/2017 - 17:42:28Back to Discover Home
Scientists have identified the enormous 50-foot creature that washed up on an Indonesian beach last week.
Discovered by a local fisherman in Seram, blood seeping from the corpse turned water near the coastline bright red.
Three marine experts told the Huffington Post that the animal appears to be a type of baleen whale.
George Leonard, chief scientist at Ocean Conservancy, told the Huffington Post that he initially thought the animal might be a giant squid, but agreed it was likely a whale after seeing images highlighting the bones and baleen.
Locals have asked the government to help to remove the carcass.
Join the conversation - comment here