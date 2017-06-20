Scientists found a deep sea creature that looks like a human body part and the internet can't contain itself
A team of researchers recently came back from a month-long expedition that involved scouting the deep-sea for creatures that live 4,000 metres below sea level.
Led by Museums Victoria in Australia, scientists returned to the shores with strange-looking species from the dark abyss of the sea, and among them, was a peculiar-looking creature called the “peanut worm”.
The spineless creature, however, appears to bear an unfortunate resemblance to a male appendage and as you’d expect, the internet just can’t help itself…
Friend telling me about a #peanutworm— Ashley Lukes (@a_lukes8) June 18, 2017
Me: Aww that sounds adorable, let me look it up..... pic.twitter.com/dkLSIEg8QV
Have you guys seen this newly discovered #PeanutWorm?? pic.twitter.com/M93293Sewa— Elaina Doré Smith (@elainadsmith) June 18, 2017
Swear to god it's called the peanut worm.— Ian Froeb (@ianfroeb) June 18, 2017
This is apparently a peanut worm. No. Stop. This should be called Mermaid's Toy.— Marquis de Carabas (@TheRobDyke) June 18, 2017
"Oh mom look! A Mermaid's Toy!"
Now that sounds better. pic.twitter.com/HPR5rVAyLy
Left: spongebob peanut worm. Right: rl peanut worm. In the episode they squirted on Mr. Krabs oh god realization o'clock pic.twitter.com/841BxlYhqX— ☠️ (@toxic_bumbum) June 18, 2017
Google peanut worm— The Hermit (@JeffBaum13) June 19, 2017
You're welcome
Who named it "Peanut worm" dear? Because it's missing it's nuts. #PeanutWorm pic.twitter.com/ggRcWXlaRS— Derek Faye (@Derek_Faye) June 18, 2017
Its Latin name is 'sipuncula'. Which, when spoken quickly, sounds like 'spunkula'.— David Round (@master_at_work) June 17, 2017
Introducing the Sipuncula or "Peanut worm."#Science pic.twitter.com/sn86RAPNfF— Nichole (Nikki) (@SkepticNikki) June 18, 2017
In case you are wondering what exactly a peanut worm is, Museums Victoria explains: “The peanut worm, not to be confused with the penis worm (despite appearances), is a deep sea worm resembling a … I’ll leave it up to your imagination.
“When threatened they can contract their long head inwards and more resemble a peanut. They can reproduce both sexually and asexually.”
Now that’s all cleared up, let’s get back to some science, shall we?
