Scientists found a deep sea creature that looks like a human body part and the internet can't contain itself

A team of researchers recently came back from a month-long expedition that involved scouting the deep-sea for creatures that live 4,000 metres below sea level.

Led by Museums Victoria in Australia, scientists returned to the shores with strange-looking species from the dark abyss of the sea, and among them, was a peculiar-looking creature called the “peanut worm”.

Peanut worms.
Peanut worms (Asher Flatt/Museums Victoria)

The spineless creature, however, appears to bear an unfortunate resemblance to a male appendage and as you’d expect, the internet just can’t help itself…

In case you are wondering what exactly a peanut worm is, Museums Victoria explains: “The peanut worm, not to be confused with the penis worm (despite appearances), is a deep sea worm resembling a … I’ll leave it up to your imagination.

“When threatened they can contract their long head inwards and more resemble a peanut. They can reproduce both sexually and asexually.”

Now that’s all cleared up, let’s get back to some science, shall we?
