Scientist shares genius life hacks on how to stay hydrated during winter

You may not know it, but your body requires more water in the winter – especially if you have your heating system on quite often.

For those particularly worried about getting dehydrated, scientist Karen James has posted a helpful Twitter thread for those in need of advice.

While it may be raining or snowing outside, our homes – warmed by our radiators or wood-burning stoves – will have very low humidity that might almost resemble a “small desert”.

But as James points out, there are ways to increase humidity in your house without spending your hard-earned money on a humidifier.

you can increase the humidity in your house without investing in a humidifier by:

• opening the bathroom door when you shower

• air-drying your laundry, in your bedroom if possible

• venting your dryer into your house instead of outside

Once more, here at the end of the thread, if you have a gas dryer, DO NOT vent it into your house. Gas dryers vent carbon monoxide. ☠️ — Karen James (@kejames) December 31, 2017

Her advice, besides drinking plenty of water and regular moisturising, includes opening the dishwasher door when it is done to let the steam out.

And it appears, these are just the life hacks we need right now.

