Scenes on the streets of Harare as Mugabe resigns as president of Zimbabwe

Back to Discover Home

by Greg Murphy

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has resigned from office this afternoon.

Zimbabwe’s parliament erupted in cheers as the speaker announced the resignation of Mugabe.

The speaker stopped impeachment proceedings to say they had received a letter from Mr Mugabe confirming the resignation "with immediate effect".



It is an extraordinary end for the world’s oldest head of state after 37 years in power.

Crowds gathered in celebration as the news spread like wildfire across the capital, Harare.

Cars began honking horns and people cheered in the streets.











It's crazy in the CBD. He finally resigned #zimbabwe #mugabe

A post shared by Aretha Ray (@miss_retha_ray) on





Current Mood After #MUGABE Resigned. #Zimbabwe #Freedom has come.🇿🇼🇿🇼

A post shared by ULIZA LINKS (@ulizalinks) on





KEYWORDS: zimbabwe, robert mugabe

 

By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover