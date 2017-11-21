Scenes on the streets of Harare as Mugabe resigns as president of Zimbabwe
21/11/2017 - 16:46:35Back to Discover Home
by Greg Murphy
Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has resigned from office this afternoon.
Zimbabwe’s parliament erupted in cheers as the speaker announced the resignation of Mugabe.
The speaker stopped impeachment proceedings to say they had received a letter from Mr Mugabe confirming the resignation "with immediate effect".
The moment the speaker of Zimbabwe's parliament read out Robert Mugabe's letter of resignation https://t.co/ookRf1pBzM pic.twitter.com/eT5kRpNpnM— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 21, 2017
It is an extraordinary end for the world’s oldest head of state after 37 years in power.
Crowds gathered in celebration as the news spread like wildfire across the capital, Harare.
Cars began honking horns and people cheered in the streets.
#Zimbabwe is FREE of Robert Mugabe. Everyone celebrating in the street. pic.twitter.com/C3Y6eZzLVf— William du Plooy (@Williamz902) November 21, 2017
NOW: Crowds in Zimbabwe celebrate Robert Mugabe's resignation. https://t.co/am4No7GWdk— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 21, 2017
Saturday 18 November 2017! I took to the streets with my fellow #Zimbabweans to fight not just #Mugabe but the system! I am glad I will be able tell my kids I was there! I did that! Farewell my #President. May you get the much needed rest you have deserved for all these years long past! I thank you for all you did to give us this country #bonfree & forgive you for all you did that got us in this mess! Rest easy Mr President! #Zimbabwean #zimbabweans #zimbabwe #freedom #happy
Wild jubilation near Parliament in Harare - Mugabe has gone!!!! #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/8iyNSXreCp— Lindsey Hilsum (@lindseyhilsum) November 21, 2017
"This is what we've always wanted" - Zimbabwe activist breaks down in tears of joy after Robert Mugabe's resignation https://t.co/D3vYkjVS4i pic.twitter.com/eiPfcVvTEj— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 21, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: The people of Zimbabwe are calling all the Zimbabweans in South Africa to come back home #MugabeResigns— Sefularo Keamogetswe (@Sefularo_Keamo) November 21, 2017
pic.twitter.com/h6t2Kmuqoc
Minutes after finding out their Dictator Robert Mugabe resigned, Zimbabwe citizens took to the streets in celebration. Here's a clip of citizens cheering and singing in front of Zimbabwe parliament. Beautiful. ❤️pic.twitter.com/2SGgqBhxa9— Ricky Davila 🇵🇷 (@TheRickyDavila) November 21, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here