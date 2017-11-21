Scenes on the streets of Harare as Mugabe resigns as president of Zimbabwe

by Greg Murphy

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has resigned from office this afternoon.



Zimbabwe’s parliament erupted in cheers as the speaker announced the resignation of Mugabe.



The speaker stopped impeachment proceedings to say they had received a letter from Mr Mugabe confirming the resignation "with immediate effect".





The moment the speaker of Zimbabwe's parliament read out Robert Mugabe's letter of resignation https://t.co/ookRf1pBzM pic.twitter.com/eT5kRpNpnM — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 21, 2017





It is an extraordinary end for the world’s oldest head of state after 37 years in power.



Crowds gathered in celebration as the news spread like wildfire across the capital, Harare.



Cars began honking horns and people cheered in the streets.





#Zimbabwe is FREE of Robert Mugabe. Everyone celebrating in the street. pic.twitter.com/C3Y6eZzLVf — William du Plooy (@Williamz902) November 21, 2017

NOW: Crowds in Zimbabwe celebrate Robert Mugabe's resignation. https://t.co/am4No7GWdk — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 21, 2017

Wild jubilation near Parliament in Harare - Mugabe has gone!!!! #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/8iyNSXreCp — Lindsey Hilsum (@lindseyhilsum) November 21, 2017

It's crazy in the CBD. He finally resigned #zimbabwe #mugabe A post shared by Aretha Ray (@miss_retha_ray) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:36am PST

"This is what we've always wanted" - Zimbabwe activist breaks down in tears of joy after Robert Mugabe's resignation https://t.co/D3vYkjVS4i pic.twitter.com/eiPfcVvTEj — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 21, 2017

Current Mood After #MUGABE Resigned. #Zimbabwe #Freedom has come.🇿🇼🇿🇼 A post shared by ULIZA LINKS (@ulizalinks) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:35am PST

BREAKING NEWS: The people of Zimbabwe are calling all the Zimbabweans in South Africa to come back home #MugabeResigns



pic.twitter.com/h6t2Kmuqoc — Sefularo Keamogetswe (@Sefularo_Keamo) November 21, 2017