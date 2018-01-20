Scary! Watch this tiny plane make a turbulent landing during Storm Friederike

Plane spotters managed to capture the moment a tiny plane made a brave landing amid high winds in Germany.

The Eurowings pilot was coming into Dusseldorf from Bologna in winds of up to 68mph.

If you’re scared of flying, you might want to look away now.

Plane enthusiast Hans van den Hovel filmed the landing during Storm Friederike, and uploaded it to his YouTube channel.

The deadly storm killed eight people across Western Europe, with the Netherlands and Germany facing the brunt of the bad weather.

In the dramatic footage, the aeroplane is thrown around during the final part of its landing, and approaches the runway at a disturbing angle.

The plane, a Bombardier Dash 8, seats 78 passengers.

The plane approaches the runway at a jaunty angle (HvdH-Plane-Spotter/PA)

Despite the conditions, the pilot straightens up just above the tarmac, and manages to perform a pretty much perfect landing.

Even if you’re not the type to clap after the plane lands, this pilot probably did deserve a round of applause.