Scare workshops to be held in Dublin and Cork

Calling all monsters, ghosts, zombies and speciality acts - do you want be part of Ireland's most terrifying scare attraction and get paid to scare?

The Nightmare Realm are holding scare workshops in Dublin and Cork over the coming weeks to teach people the artistry of fear - just like the real-life Monsters Inc.

They also hope to recruit almost 100 staff to play a part in their live horror experiences at the RDS and The Port of Cork over the month of October.

In a bid to bring even darker and more disturbing tendencies out of their prospective creatures, the formal audition process has been replaced by a 2-hour workshop where participants will be taught how to make grown men cry by unhinged geniuses.

Those who show the most promise will be welcomed into the dysfunctional family of the Realm, while the rest will be advised to get out while they still can.

We normally don't do what we are told but you told us you wanted extra times for mid term and we decided to give them to you! See the website for extra times www.thenightmarerealm.ie #nightmarerealm #midterm #october #extra #scarehouse #halloween #cork #dublin A post shared by The Nightmare Realm (@thenightmarerealm) on Oct 26, 2016 at 7:19am PDT

No previous acting experience is necessary. The only criteria for being considered is that you are outgoing, willing to embody the role of your character and instil hysteria on your victims.

As an actor at The Nightmare Realm, you will be trained in the art of psychological scare tactics and you will be transformed via the use of professional masks, costumes, makeup and prosthetics.

“We’re looking for the weird and wonderful this year to help us take The Nightmare Realm to the next level” according to Karl O’Connor, creator of The Nightmare Realm.

“The characters we have created rely on fearless and shameless people behind them to bring them to life or in some cases, back from the dead - people who really throw themselves into their role and make their character their own. We’re all about pushing boundaries and the creatures in the Realm are designed to terrify attendees in lots of different ways - facial expression, blood curdling screams and even the slightest movement made at just the right time.

“We invite everyone to the audition who thinks they can make an impact. Sometimes it’s people with no acting experience who work best, so if you think it’s for you, come along and show us what you can do”.

If this sounds like something you would be interested in, The Nightmare Realm are holding Workshops on: Saturday August 26th from 12-2pm, the RDS Dublin and Saturday September 9 from 12-2pm, The Port of Cork (access across from Goldberg’s Bar).

Useful info for the audition:

· Workshops begin at 2pm sharp so you have to arrive on time. · No more one-to-one auditions. Performers will be asked to play some improv games in group settings and display any unusual noises or abilities they might have. · Over 16’s only, older enthusiasts are welcome · No costumes or make up needed · Wear comfortable clothes · Move outside your comfort zone, be confident and don’t hold back! · We want to get to know who you are, tell us about yourself and what makes you tick, and make it memorable! · Performance spaces include, darkness, small spaces, strobe lighting, loud noises and fog effects so if you are afraid of the dark this is not the job for you! · All positions are paid positions and all need commitment for the month of October · You will fill out the application at the workshop

Questions to ask yourself ahead of the audition: