Sam Smith has been casually singing songs in a Donegal pub

In 2015, Sam Smith announced that he, along with Adele and Ed Sheeran, would be taking a well deserved break from the spotlight.

The singer has been spending the past year concentrating on being a ‘normal 24-year-old’, and what does that entail I hear you ask?

Drinking in a pub in Donegal, of course.

Smith is currently spending time on our shores and while here he popped into McCafferty’s pub in Letterkenny for a tipple.

According to the pub's Facebook page, he even sang a “few tunes”.

The manager of the pub posted this selfie with the star and claimed his “jaw nearly hit the floor” when he dropped in.

The singer songwriter also popped by the Lemon Tree restaurant in Letterkenny, not once but twice.

While there he told the staff that Donegal is the “coolest place” and that he is having an amazing time in Ireland.

Why don’t you stay with us then, Sam?