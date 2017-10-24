Sam Neill asked if he’d like a ‘Jurassic experience’ while on holiday in Hawaii

On a recent visit to Hawaii, actor Sam Neill was offered a unique opportunity to make his holiday unforgettable.

When at the car rentals desk in Honolulu airport, he was asked if he’d like to try “The Jurassic Experience” – presumably a tour of locations from the movie.

Man behind the Car Rental desk Honolulu airport asked us if we wanted to try "The Jurassic Experience". I said nothing. — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 23, 2017

The only trouble is, Neill played one of the main characters in the film, paleontologist Dr Alan Grant, so you’d think he would have had the ultimate “experience”.

Politely, he said nothing. Instead he chose to share the amusing moment with fans on Twitter.

Fans reacted brilliantly, posting a range of jokes and gifs related to the film franchise.

You should have replied "No force on Earth or Heaven will get me on that island." #JP3 — Jurassic Quotes (@JurassicQuotes) October 23, 2017

"Son, I AM The Jurassic Experience" — Laura Reilly (@LuluL1985) October 23, 2017

That's how you got into trouble the first time! — DeeTee (@DeeTeeUK) October 23, 2017

Maybe the rental team need to watch the movie a few more times before offering the tours in future.