Sailor reunited with missing yacht after it’s found 2000 miles away on Kerry beach

An Italian Skipper whose racing yacht drifted across the Atlantic from Newfoundland to West Kerry has finally been reunited with his beloved vessel.

Fermoyle Strand in Co. Kerry. Pic via Google Maps.

Michele Zambelli was rescued from the nine-metre Illumia 12 on June 11 by the Canadian Coast Guard 650km southeast of Newfoundland.

Michele thought his yacht was gone forever until it was spotted floating just off Fermoyle Strand near Cloghane in County Kerry.

The top yacht racer travelled to a cold and very windy Fermoyle beach today for an emotional reunion.

He said looking down from helicopter when he was rescued and seeing his boat drift off to sea was difficult as he thought it was the last time.

Michele now intends to work with a school to bring the boat back to Italy to be restored back to sea-worthiness.