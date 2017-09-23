Ryanair's seat sale greeted with derision on Twitter

Ryanair have announced a seat sale of a million seats.

It follows a week of controversy after the company was forced to cancel 2,000 flights in September and October due to pilot shortages.

The airline took to Twitter to announce the sale yesterday.

1 Million Seats

Fares From 9.99

Terms & Conditions Apply

Sale Now On https://t.co/duqF80JGsL pic.twitter.com/T6MOXjkVP4 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 22, 2017

They have already received backlash from users on social media, with some asking if there is a pilot included in the sale.

Is it extra to have a pilot to go with that seat!!!! — DJ_Ian_5000 (@RooRoo66047262) September 22, 2017

Terms & Conditions: we won't necessarily fly you anywhere — Laura Eliza 🍸🍰🚴‍♀️ (@LauraEl46132115) September 22, 2017

1 million seats, but no pilots! — Mark Thewlis (@SuziDog) September 22, 2017

2% cancellation, so 20.000 lucky ones will be grounded! Just 2% — Nuno Estevao (@nagestevao) September 22, 2017

How much for the pilot seat? — Steve (@TomoFife) September 22, 2017

No guarantee you can get home though!!!!!!! Might have to spend £1,000 more — Ricky Malhi (@RickyMalhi) September 22, 2017

1 million seats but flights that done take off pic.twitter.com/cwCSFQN8qe — Chloe (@ChloeSaad) September 22, 2017

New pilots for Ryanair. pic.twitter.com/sV6CPLGF4w — Alan Collins (@alan197582) September 23, 2017

Probably can't give them away now 😂😂 — Deborah Turner (@46pebbles) September 23, 2017