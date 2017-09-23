Ryanair's seat sale greeted with derision on Twitter

Ryanair have announced a seat sale of a million seats.

It follows a week of controversy after the company was forced to cancel 2,000 flights in September and October due to pilot shortages.

The airline took to Twitter to announce the sale yesterday.

They have already received backlash from users on social media, with some asking if there is a pilot included in the sale.

