Ryanair's seat sale greeted with derision on Twitter
Ryanair have announced a seat sale of a million seats.
It follows a week of controversy after the company was forced to cancel 2,000 flights in September and October due to pilot shortages.
The airline took to Twitter to announce the sale yesterday.
1 Million Seats— Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 22, 2017
Fares From 9.99
Terms & Conditions Apply
Sale Now On https://t.co/duqF80JGsL pic.twitter.com/T6MOXjkVP4
They have already received backlash from users on social media, with some asking if there is a pilot included in the sale.
Is it extra to have a pilot to go with that seat!!!!— DJ_Ian_5000 (@RooRoo66047262) September 22, 2017
Terms & Conditions: we won't necessarily fly you anywhere— Laura Eliza 🍸🍰🚴♀️ (@LauraEl46132115) September 22, 2017
1 million seats, but no pilots!— Mark Thewlis (@SuziDog) September 22, 2017
2% cancellation, so 20.000 lucky ones will be grounded! Just 2%— Nuno Estevao (@nagestevao) September 22, 2017
How much for the pilot seat?— Steve (@TomoFife) September 22, 2017
No guarantee you can get home though!!!!!!! Might have to spend £1,000 more— Ricky Malhi (@RickyMalhi) September 22, 2017
1 million seats but flights that done take off pic.twitter.com/cwCSFQN8qe— Chloe (@ChloeSaad) September 22, 2017
New pilots for Ryanair. pic.twitter.com/sV6CPLGF4w— Alan Collins (@alan197582) September 23, 2017
Probably can't give them away now 😂😂— Deborah Turner (@46pebbles) September 23, 2017
Terms and conditions are your flight may be cancelled last minute— ava hodgins (@AvaHodgins) September 23, 2017