Ryanair’s new baggage policy kicked in today: 7 things passengers are already annoyed about

Low-cost airline Ryanair has launched its new baggage policy today – and some passengers are already annoyed.

From January 15 onwards, travellers won’t be able to take a cabin bag, ie. a wheelie case, on board unless they pay €5 for a ‘Plus’ ticket at the time of booking. They are only allowed to take a smaller bag, like a handbag or small backpack, on board. Any wheelie cases or larger bags will be placed in the hold, free of charge, as long as they weigh less than 10kg.

Our new baggage policy is commencing on Monday January 15th. Don't forget to familiarise yourself here. pic.twitter.com/deTjCEBYvX — Ryanair (@Ryanair) January 9, 2018

It seems simple enough, right? The hope it is it will cause less delays and avoid some people ‘abusing’ the system by trying to take too much on board.

So how have passengers responded on day one?

1. Some think it seems suspiciously like a way to make extra cash

There was a time when baggage was free so we all checked it in. Then they charged to check it in so we took it on board. But there’s not enough room so they charged for that too.

So we go back to checking in our bags... but now we pay for it.

See what they did?#Ryanair #Genius — Derek Jones (@Degsycom) January 15, 2018

2. The new policy is meant to stop delays… but there are still delays

@Ryanair PLEASE, if you're going to implement a new baggage policy have the staff ready to deal with it. I'm on the second flight of the day, first one with Ryanair here and late setting off because of a shambles with cabin bags. Sort it! FR3042 SCQ-SVQ route for reference. — Connor Marston (@CJ_Marston) January 15, 2018

35 min delay for a 40 min flight #Ryanair #baggage — Sanjeev Banger (@SanjeevBanger79) January 15, 2018

3. Not all airport staff seem to be aware of the ins and outs of the new rules themselves

.@Ryanair baggage rules changed today which I was aware of. Have 1 small bag which fits under seat as do many others yet EVERYONE getting their bags tagged and told to put in hold. Utter nonsense. Never any consistency with them — Jenny Flintoft (@JennyFlintoft) January 15, 2018

4. Small wheelie suitcases going into the hold still need to be screened as cabin baggage, so you can’t pack liquids of over 100ml

So if you know the bag is definitely going in the hold you will still insist on it being screened as cabin baggage. Ridiculous @Ryanair — Walter Ego (@ushouldbeontv) January 12, 2018

5. With more bags in the hold, it could take longer to get luggage back after your flight

And are your ground staff going improve turnaround times of delivering baggage to the carousels? You would certainly hope so otherwise much added time will be added 🤞🏻 — sitaylor (@s_i_taylor) January 15, 2018

6. Some people already booked their flights before the baggage policy changes were announced

Oh Ryanair you have stooped to lower levels of 💩. You now inform us you have changed your baggage policy (booked our tickets last year) 🤬🤬 meaning we can’t take hand luggage without paying more 🤬👊🏻 — Jason.King (@JasonKi73812236) January 13, 2018

7. Valuables won’t be insured if your ‘cabin baggage’ ends up in the hold

@Ryanair I'm travelling soon, my travel bag (IATA approved cabin bag) contains some very expensive equipment which I normally take on board and place in the overhead locker - will my bag be insured if it's taken to the hold. — David Cant CMIOSH (@davidgcant) January 12, 2018

Anyone with larger valuables will need to pay €5 extra to take them onboard.

Rory Boland, Which? travel editor, said: “Ryanair needs to make sure customers understand that they may not be insured for loss, theft or damage of their valuables if their luggage ends up in the hold as a result of these new rules.

“We would advise travellers to remove wallets, keys, laptops and other important or expensive items from any bag the airline plans to put in the hold. If anything does go missing, you should claim against the airline as they should honour your rights under the Montreal Convention.”

It’s not all bad news though – some passengers who flew with the airline today reported a smooth operation.

Just returned from Hann airport to Kerry and new baggage allowance went ok , I didn’t hear anyone complaining and the overhead lockers were nearly empty. — cathy o neill (@nr_kate) January 15, 2018

@SimonCalder No Baggage Wars on Ryanair flight to Perugia, baggage handlers ready to receive all suitcases, boarding process considerably quicker once inside aircraft. Sensible move from #Ryanair pic.twitter.com/gvHUsWlo1f — Brian Salmon (@flyingking2) January 15, 2018

While others are playing the long game…