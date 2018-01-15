Ryanair’s new baggage policy kicked in today: 7 things passengers are already annoyed about

Back to Discover Home

Low-cost airline Ryanair has launched its new baggage policy today – and some passengers are already annoyed.

From January 15 onwards, travellers won’t be able to take a cabin bag, ie. a wheelie case, on board unless they pay €5 for a ‘Plus’ ticket at the time of booking. They are only allowed to take a smaller bag, like a handbag or small backpack, on board. Any wheelie cases or larger bags will be placed in the hold, free of charge, as long as they weigh less than 10kg.

It seems simple enough, right? The hope it is it will cause less delays and avoid some people ‘abusing’ the system by trying to take too much on board.

So how have passengers responded on day one?

1. Some think it seems suspiciously like a way to make extra cash

2. The new policy is meant to stop delays… but there are still delays

3. Not all airport staff seem to be aware of the ins and outs of the new rules themselves

4. Small wheelie suitcases going into the hold still need to be screened as cabin baggage, so you can’t pack liquids of over 100ml

5. With more bags in the hold, it could take longer to get luggage back after your flight

6. Some people already booked their flights before the baggage policy changes were announced

7. Valuables won’t be insured if your ‘cabin baggage’ ends up in the hold

Anyone with larger valuables will need to pay €5 extra to take them onboard.

Rory Boland, Which? travel editor, said: “Ryanair needs to make sure customers understand that they may not be insured for loss, theft or damage of their valuables if their luggage ends up in the hold as a result of these new rules.

“We would advise travellers to remove wallets, keys, laptops and other important or expensive items from any bag the airline plans to put in the hold. If anything does go missing, you should claim against the airline as they should honour your rights under the Montreal Convention.”

It’s not all bad news though – some passengers who flew with the airline today reported a smooth operation.

While others are playing the long game…
KEYWORDS: Lifestyle, Travel, Travel, Ryanair, UK, Flying, Ryanair, travel, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover