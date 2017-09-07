Ryanair has a new carry-on baggage policy and people are not happy about it

If you’ve got a flight booked with Ryanair soon, we have some bad news… the airline have announced that passengers will no longer be allowed to take two pieces of cabin luggage on board.

This doesn’t mean you can just start cramming your handbag into your wheelie bag, though.

The old policy allowed customers to carry on a normal cabin bag (for example, a wheelie case) of 50cm x 40cm x 20cm, plus a smaller bag (such as a handbag or backpack) of 35cm x 20cm x 20cm. From November 1, passengers will only be allowed one smaller bag on board (like a handbag or small backpack). Any normal sized wheelie cases will be placed in the hold, free of charge – as long as they only weigh 10kg.

Our baggage policy explained pic.twitter.com/IcafrJLZe5 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 6, 2017

If you do want to bring two bags on board, you’ll have to pay €5 for Priority Boarding at the time of booking.

The budget airline want to avoid boarding delays caused by a lack of overhead cabin space. They said people were “abusing” the previous policy by taking too much on board. Full planes simply don’t have enough space for everyone to put a wheelie bag into the overhead lockers.

The changes mean you’ll be able to check-in one 10kg or less bag for free, and any additional hold luggage will be charged at €25 (reduced from €35) if purchased at the time of booking. You will be allowed heavier paid-for check-in luggage though, which will go from 15kg to 20kg.

All set for @Ryanair new carry on baggage allowance in November 😁 pic.twitter.com/g7T4zynffa — chris whitehead (@ynwa71) September 6, 2017

What are the advantages?

Well, more flights will hopefully leave on time. The idea is that there will be less hold-ups at the gate and a speedier boarding process. There should be more space for cabin bags too, so you won’t be sitting in seat 9a and have to place your bag in the overhead locker of row 23.

And the disadvantages?

Everyone will now be collecting luggage from baggage reclaim, which potentially slows passengers down at their destination. Another annoying factor is that you’ll still have to take that ‘larger’ bag through security, so you can’t pack liquids over 100ml or any sharp items. If you want to pack these things, you’ll have to pay to check the bag in at the check-in desk, for €25 (£22). Fragile or valuable items (like cameras) might have to go into hold luggage if they don’t fit in your small carry-on bag.

What are people saying?

For many people, the reason they take a low-cost short-haul flight for a weekend away or quick business trip is for the ease of taking all their luggage on-board. So if Ryanair are no longer offering this, then their competitors become more attractive options.

@Ryanair decreasing their cabin baggage allowance has removed a big part of their appeal. Their flights even that cheap anymore — jessica rachel (@jessdwi) September 6, 2017

at what point do people stop travelling with Ryanair? Because this news about only being allowed a handbag on their flights now is my point. — Jessica Maybury 🖖 (@codenamewallaby) September 7, 2017

Others think it’s about time something was done about the baggage situation.

Think I'm the only person other than @Ryanair who thinks the new baggage policy is a good idea 🤔 — Piggy Stardust (@JenniYellowHat) September 7, 2017

I think this is a brilliant idea. Ppl taking far too much on board! And delighted re the new baggage allowance! Keep up the good work 😊👌 — jenny o.sullivan (@jmos22) September 6, 2017

“While many may feel disgruntled at these extra costs, the new rules will be beneficial for customers in the long run, as it is expected to cut boarding and flight delays,” says Chris Reilly, Managing Director of My Voucher Codes.

But Adam Ewart, Founder of SendMyBag, an international luggage delivery service, says that the changes don’t come as a surprise and thinks that the hold luggage costs will increase.

“[Michael] O’Leary has been hinting at this since 2013,” he says. “Discerning consumers may notice that this has been hidden under the headline of price cuts for checked-in luggage, a real smoke and mirrors approach. Experience suggests the fees may be up to €35 as soon as we reach peak season again.”