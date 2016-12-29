Russian Embassy responds to US sanctions with a meme

President Barack Obama has today imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services.

This was in retaliation for Russia's alleged interference in the US presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts.

The state department has also kicked out 35 Russian diplomats from its embassy in Washington and consulate in San Francisco, giving them and their families 72 hours to leave the US.

The diplomats were declared persona non grata for acting in a "manner inconsistent with their diplomatic status".

In a tweet, the embassy's UK Twitter account shot back and posted a meme.

It is a photo of a duckling with the word "LAME" over it.

The text states: "President Obama expels 35 (Russian flag emoji) diplomats in Cold War deja vu. As everybody, incl (American flag emoji) people, will be glad to see the last of this hapless Adm."