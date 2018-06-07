Run Phil Run! Watch Cork athlete become Ireland's fastest woman

By Kyle Lehane

Cork woman, Phil Healy, has broken the Irish women's record in the 100 metres at a graded meeting in Santry, Dublin to become Ireland's fastest woman ... ever.

The 23-year-old Bandon sprinter took a huge bite off the previous mark, running 11.28. That's 0.12 of a second faster than the record set by both Ailis McSweeney in 2010 and then matched by Amy Foster in 2014.

Video;Jumping-The-Gun.ie

Healy will be running at an elite international meeting in Geneva this weekend, where she hopes to be running her specialist events, the 200m and the 400m.

Shortly after setting the 100m record tonight, Healy set a new personal best time of 52.63 for the 400 metres.