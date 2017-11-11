RTÉ Today have adopted a puppy and want you to name him

RTÉ Today with Maura and Daithi have adopted an eight-week old puppy and they want you to name him!

The show have teamed up with Irish Guide Dogs to raise awareness about the work they do and encourage people to become puppy raisers.

The eight-week-old heart-melter will come visit the studio from time to time with updates from it’s new puppy raiser and puppy cuddles of course.

Maura visited the Irish Guide Dogs Cork HQ earlier this week to pick out the pup and as he’s from the Y litter, he must be named something beginning with Y.

It costs €38,000 to transforming a puppy into either a Guide Dog or Assistance Dog, so far there are 162 guide dog owners and over the years they’ve been used to change the lives of over 3,000 people.

Names suggestions can be emailed to today@rte.ie or posted on their Facebook page.