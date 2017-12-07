RTÉ releases 60-second short about spending Christmas in a homeless shelter

By Greg Murphy

RTÉ is releasing a new 60-second short every day of December, looking at how Christmas is celebrated in Ireland.

Today's short focuses on Tracy, who has been living in a homeless shelter in Dublin for almost a year.

Last year, she didn't see her two children at Christmas because she was taking drugs, but she is determined to remain clean and sober this year in order to spend some time with her two sons.

Featuring people, both young and old, from across the country, the 24 video series showcases touching stories of Christmas experiences through-out Ireland.

A new short-story is being released every day at 12pm and is available at www.rte.ie/christmas as well as on the broadcasters social media accounts.