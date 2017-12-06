RTÉ release the list of movies they will be showing over Christmas
RTÉ have released their Christmas movie schedule and it’s full of everything from thrillers (yes, thrillers) to classics.
Without further ado, here’s the list of movies that will be accompanying you through those cosy, snack-filled festive nights.
- Brooklyn
- Gone Girl
- Spectre
- Big Hero 6
- Jurassic World
- Daddy’s Home
- Cinderella
- Finding Nemo
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Monument Men
- Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- Love and Mercy
- Birdman
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Horrible Bosses 2
- Avengers - Age of Ultron
- Hobbit - Battle of the Five Armies
Harry Potter fans will be also treated to a run of Harry Potter films airing across RTÉ2 during Christmas week, including a special hour long Harry Potter: a History of Magic on New Year’s Day.
A brand new Irish animation, Angela’s Christmas from Brown Bag Films, will also permerie on Christmas Eve.
The 30-minute animated film is based on Frank McCourt’s only children’s book, Angela and the Baby Jesus, which was inspired by a story his mother Angela told him as a child.
