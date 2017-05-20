RTÉ Concert Orchestra plays lovely tribute to Chris Cornell during rehearsal

By Greg Murphy

News broke earlier this week about the passing of rock star Chris Cornell.

Cornell, best known as the frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died on Wednesday night in Detroit, leaving his devastated family in shock.

Tonight in the Bord Gais energy theatre, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra play the score for the film Independence Day, composed by David Arnold.

Arnold is also responsible for a number of themes from the James Bond movies and collaborated with Cornell for Casino Royale, ultimately leading to 'You Know My Name'.

This video was posted by the Orchestra, during the rehearsal for tonight's show.