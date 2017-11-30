RTÉ asked Irish people to draw UK borders and it went a little bit better

After Channel 4 asked British people to draw the North's border, RTÉ decided to ask Irish people to draw the UK's borders, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Many people were enraged that some people in the UK didn't know where the border between the Republic and the North was located.

One woman draw a line from Dublin to Galway, putting large parts of Connacht and Leinster into a different country.

Another woman shared her baffling views on Irish people and politics.

"I do think that the Irish are just making trouble because they lost, it's a bit petty isn't it really," she said.

"Yeah, the southern Irish have to lump it basically, you can't always have what you want in life."

Could you draw Ireland's border with Northern Ireland? The border with Northern Ireland has become a major Brexit stumbling block. pic.twitter.com/yyqCRpPFuW — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 28, 2017

Some viewers, however, wondered if Irish people would fare any better if the tables were turned.

RTÉ put the public to the test and went to Grafton Street with a blank map, asking the public to draw the border for the North of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.

While many people got it more-or-less right, it turns out the location of Wales is a mystery for more.

Yesterday @Channel4News discovered not everyone in Britain is clear where the border on the island of Ireland is. How well do we do? pic.twitter.com/2oTMunl0Zp — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 29, 2017

For reference, here's a map that shows the correct division of the countries.