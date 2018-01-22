RTÉ announces dates for upcoming series of The Young Offenders

RTÉ says its new six-part comedy series The Young Offenders will air on RTÉ2 on February 8.

The show follows Cork teenagers Conor and Jock and follows on from the hit movie on which the series is based.

We've just announced that the much-anticipated new six-part comedy series, The Young Offenders will debut on @RTE2 on Thursday 8 February at 9.30pm. #TheYoungOffenders pic.twitter.com/LntfmG9Pnh — RTÉ (@rte) January 22, 2018

The TV programme was filmed in Cork last summer and stars Alex Murphy and Chris Walley.

The Young Offenders follows the coming of age adventures of lovable rogues Conor and Jock as they navigate their awkward teenage years, hatching plans and adventures to help distract from their tough home lives and their inability to stay out of trouble at school.

Conor’s long suffering mother Mairead (Hilary Rose) tries to keep both her son and his best friend on the straight and narrow, with varying degrees of success.

Friendship, loyalty, laughter and lots of mischief bring best pals Conor and Jock into conflict with their headmaster, leaving Conor’s mum to pick up the pieces.

To add fuel to the fire, the lads strike up friendships with the headmaster’s daughters.