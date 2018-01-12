’Young Offenders’ star to make West End debut in Martin McDonagh black comedy

Young Offenders star Chris Walley will be treading the boards of London’s West End for the first time this summer.

Walley will be playing Davey in ’The Lieutenant of Inishmore’ at the Noel Coward Theatre from June 23. It will run until September 8.

He will be joined in the production by Irish actors Aiden Turner, Charlie Murphy, Denis Conway, Will Irvine and Brian Martin.

"I’m absolutely delighted to have been cast in such an incredible play by Martin McDonagh, opposite amazing talent like Aidan Turner and Charlie Murphy, it’s a real dream come true," said Walley.

And last, but by no means least, Chris Walley joins the cast of #LieutenantOfInishmore pic.twitter.com/DIZNsUunuD — MichaelGrandageCo (@MichaelGrandage) January 12, 2018

"I’ve been living in London for a few years now studying at RADA, so it’s a bit mad to think that my first professional stage role will actually be in the West End, in a play directed by Michael Grandage.

"I’ve long been a huge fan of both Michael and Martin’s work, so to have the privilege to be directed by Michael in a Martin McDonagh play is unbelievable.

"I’m really looking forward to starting rehearsals and getting stuck in."

22-year-old Walley, who appeared as Jock in Peter Foott’s box-office hit ’The Young Offenders’, will reprise his role opposite Alex Murphy in the TV series of the same name, commissioned by BBC3 in association with RTÉ. The six part series is expected to debut in the coming weeks.

Chris Walley, left, and Alex Murphy in 'The Young Offenders'

"To have this happen in the same year as the ’The Young Offenders’ TV show is broadcast is really something else," said Walley.

"To say I’m delighted is an understatement - to be able to play two such different characters in the space of 12 months is very exciting."

Walley is currently in his final year at RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts) in London.

Black comedy ’The Lieutenant of Inishmore’ will be directed by legendary MGC Artistic Director Michael Grandage.

Originally produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2001, ’The Lieutenant of Inishmore’ is a satire on terrorism, set in Ireland in 1993 when the Northern Ireland peace process has just taken its first steps.