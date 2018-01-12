’S**t for brains’: New York Daily News attacks Trump with poo emoji front page

The New York Daily News has taken aim at Donald Trump for reportedly describing African countries as "shithole countries".

Sources say the US President questioned why America should permit more immigrants from "shithole countries" after senators discussed revamping rules affecting entrants from Africa and Haiti.

The New York Daily News this morning attacked Trump on its front page, mocking up a poo emoji to look like him to accompany the headline "S**t for brains: Trump spews vicious slur against immigrants".

Trump’s reported use of the phrase has been roundly condemned with the Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Rupert Colville, saying: "You cannot dismiss entire countries and continents as ’shitholes’."

He said the comments, if confirmed, were "shocking and shameful" and added: "I’m sorry, but there’s no other word one can use but racist."

However, Trump has since denied using the words on Twitter.

"The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used," Mr Trump said.

The White House did not deny his remark but issued a statement saying Mr Trump supports immigration policies that welcome "those who can contribute to our society".
By Steve Neville

