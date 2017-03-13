’Praise the Lord’ sings the King: Elvis impersonator shakes things up at church

An Elvis impersonator was yesterday invited to entertain church goers with some hip shakes, grinding and gyrating and all in the name of the Lord.

According to Derry Now, the pop-rock bonanza was held at St Canice’s Church, Eglinton, Co Derry.

Classic Elvis hits were belted out on the alter by the impersonator including ’Love me tender’ and ’Don’t be cruel.’

The entertaining service is thought to be the first ever of its kind.

In the sermon the Pastor also spoke about the religious significance in some of Elvis’s songs.

Check out this report which Derry Now editor Ciaran O’Neill has kindly shared with us: