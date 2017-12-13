’Here’s what’s on TV3 this Christmas

TV3 have launched their Christmas schedule, and there seems to be plenty of viewing for everyone in the family.

December 18

Cardboard Gangsters (TV3) - 9pm

December 19

The Royal Variety Performance - 7.30pm

December 20

The Real Celebrity Full Monty - 9pm

December 21

The Nation’s Favourite Elton John Song - 10pm

December 23

Long Walk Hurdle - 1pm

National Lampoon’s Vacation - 10pm

The Graham Norton Show - 10.55pm

Birds of a Feather Christmas Special (be3) - 10pm

December 24 - Christmas Eve

Mr Popper’s Penguin (3e) - 6.05pm

Santa Claus The Movie (TV3) - 3.45pm

The Twelve Days of Christmas Eve (3e) - 1.45pm

The Chase Christmas Special (TV3) - 8pm

All Star Musicals (TV3) - 9pm

Mario’s Best Bits (TV3) - 10.50pm

December 25 - Christmas Day

Madagascar (3e) - 11.30am,

Babe (3e) - 6.05pm

Chicken Run (TV3) - 4.20pm

Goodnight Mr Tom (Be3) - 3pm

Deck The Halls (3e) - 8pm

Emmerdale (TV3) - 7pm

Coronations Street (TV3) - 8pm

Brendan Grace: A Night at the Opera House (TV3) - 9pm

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (TV3) - 10.15pm

December 26 - St Stephen’s Day

Kempton King George (TV3) - 1pm

Xposé: On The Red Carpet - 6.30pm

Paul O’Grady: For the love of dogs Christmas Special - 8pm

Corrie Double Bill - 9pm

Waking Ned - 10pm

Victoria Christmas Special (be3) - 9pm

December 27

Flushed Away (3e) - 12pm

Alvin & The Chipmunks the Squeakquel (3e) - 6pm

Into the West (TV3) - 5pm

Dirty Dancing - 9pm

Grantchester Christmas Special (be3) - 9pm

December 28

Gnomeo and Juliet (TV3) - 2.05pm

Rat Race (TV3) - 3.50pm

Diary of a Whimpy Kid: Rodericks Rules (3e) - 6pm

Xposé: The Biggest celebrity Interviews of 2017 (TV3) - 6.30pm

Last Holiday - 10pm

December 29

The Funny Side of the Street (TV3) - 6pm

The Shawshank Redemption (TV3) - 9pm