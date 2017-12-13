’Here’s what’s on TV3 this Christmas

Back to Discover Home

TV3 have launched their Christmas schedule, and there seems to be plenty of viewing for everyone in the family.

December 18

Cardboard Gangsters (TV3) - 9pm

December 19

The Royal Variety Performance - 7.30pm

December 20

The Real Celebrity Full Monty - 9pm

December 21

The Nation’s Favourite Elton John Song - 10pm

December 23

Long Walk Hurdle - 1pm

National Lampoon’s Vacation - 10pm

The Graham Norton Show - 10.55pm

Birds of a Feather Christmas Special (be3) - 10pm

December 24 - Christmas Eve

Mr Popper’s Penguin (3e) - 6.05pm

Santa Claus The Movie (TV3) - 3.45pm

The Twelve Days of Christmas Eve (3e) - 1.45pm

The Chase Christmas Special (TV3) - 8pm

All Star Musicals (TV3) - 9pm

Mario’s Best Bits (TV3) - 10.50pm

December 25 - Christmas Day

Madagascar (3e) - 11.30am,

Babe (3e) - 6.05pm

Chicken Run (TV3) - 4.20pm

Goodnight Mr Tom (Be3) - 3pm

Deck The Halls (3e) - 8pm

Emmerdale (TV3) - 7pm

Coronations Street (TV3) - 8pm

Brendan Grace: A Night at the Opera House (TV3) - 9pm

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (TV3) - 10.15pm

December 26 - St Stephen’s Day

Kempton King George (TV3) - 1pm

Xposé: On The Red Carpet - 6.30pm

Paul O’Grady: For the love of dogs Christmas Special - 8pm

Corrie Double Bill - 9pm

Waking Ned - 10pm

Victoria Christmas Special (be3) - 9pm

December 27

Flushed Away (3e) - 12pm

Alvin & The Chipmunks the Squeakquel (3e) - 6pm

Into the West (TV3) - 5pm

Dirty Dancing - 9pm

Grantchester Christmas Special (be3) - 9pm

December 28

Gnomeo and Juliet (TV3) - 2.05pm

Rat Race (TV3) - 3.50pm

Diary of a Whimpy Kid: Rodericks Rules (3e) - 6pm

Xposé: The Biggest celebrity Interviews of 2017 (TV3) - 6.30pm

Last Holiday - 10pm

December 29

The Funny Side of the Street (TV3) - 6pm

The Shawshank Redemption (TV3) - 9pm

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover