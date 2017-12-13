’Here’s what’s on TV3 this Christmas
TV3 have launched their Christmas schedule, and there seems to be plenty of viewing for everyone in the family.
December 18
Cardboard Gangsters (TV3) - 9pm
December 19
The Royal Variety Performance - 7.30pm
December 20
The Real Celebrity Full Monty - 9pm
December 21
The Nation’s Favourite Elton John Song - 10pm
December 23
Long Walk Hurdle - 1pm
National Lampoon’s Vacation - 10pm
The Graham Norton Show - 10.55pm
Birds of a Feather Christmas Special (be3) - 10pm
December 24 - Christmas Eve
Mr Popper’s Penguin (3e) - 6.05pm
Santa Claus The Movie (TV3) - 3.45pm
The Twelve Days of Christmas Eve (3e) - 1.45pm
The Chase Christmas Special (TV3) - 8pm
All Star Musicals (TV3) - 9pm
Mario’s Best Bits (TV3) - 10.50pm
December 25 - Christmas Day
Madagascar (3e) - 11.30am,
Babe (3e) - 6.05pm
Chicken Run (TV3) - 4.20pm
Goodnight Mr Tom (Be3) - 3pm
Deck The Halls (3e) - 8pm
Emmerdale (TV3) - 7pm
Coronations Street (TV3) - 8pm
Brendan Grace: A Night at the Opera House (TV3) - 9pm
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (TV3) - 10.15pm
December 26 - St Stephen’s Day
Kempton King George (TV3) - 1pm
Xposé: On The Red Carpet - 6.30pm
Paul O’Grady: For the love of dogs Christmas Special - 8pm
Corrie Double Bill - 9pm
Waking Ned - 10pm
Victoria Christmas Special (be3) - 9pm
December 27
Flushed Away (3e) - 12pm
Alvin & The Chipmunks the Squeakquel (3e) - 6pm
Into the West (TV3) - 5pm
Dirty Dancing - 9pm
Grantchester Christmas Special (be3) - 9pm
December 28
Gnomeo and Juliet (TV3) - 2.05pm
Rat Race (TV3) - 3.50pm
Diary of a Whimpy Kid: Rodericks Rules (3e) - 6pm
Xposé: The Biggest celebrity Interviews of 2017 (TV3) - 6.30pm
Last Holiday - 10pm
December 29
The Funny Side of the Street (TV3) - 6pm
The Shawshank Redemption (TV3) - 9pm
