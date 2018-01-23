Roses of Tralee bare all for body positivity

Following the drama surrounding the Irish influencer industry, a few well-known Irish faces have taken to their platforms to have their say on the topic of body positivity.

Such as Irish Youtuber, Melaine Murphy who posted a series of Instagram photos in her lingerie along with the tags, #bodypositive #strengthtraining #selfcare.

Inspired by this, the 2017 Roses of Tralee decided to take a stance by sharing their make-up free, filter-free selfies on social media.

Posting on the blog AoifeJane.ie, this year’s Louth Rose Aoife Heffron wrote that the move made a lot of ladies feeling anxious, nervous and reluctant but proved to be empowering.

“In a world where you can change how you look with a couple of taps on a screen, where there are societal pressures to ‘look’ a certain way, where beauty can seem to mean only one thing and where people present a sometimes unrealistic version of themselves online because of this, we decided to remind people just what BEAUTY really is,” she wrote.

She went on to say that she had fallen victim of feeling inadequate or “ugly” because she doesn’t look like the girls on Instagram.

She added: “I’ve struggled with my hair loss, my acne and how I look in general. I still do!

“I’m not alone, however when sharing our pictures, many of my fellow Roses voiced their own insecurities, be it uneven skin tone, acne scarring, dark circles, their eyebrows….you name it.”

