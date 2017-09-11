Rose quartz is the New York Fashion Week hair trend you’re going to want to try
Gone are the days when every girl in a catwalk show has exactly the same hair style and shade. Now colourists are choosing one or two models to showcase a statement hue.
“Hair colour is the new make-up,” says Josh Wood backstage at Alexander Wang SS18, during New York Fashion Week. The colourist is referring to the stunning ‘rose quartz’ halo he bestowed on model Stella Lucia.
“I love the idea that Stella can be pink today and another colour tomorrow.”
Don’t call it millennial pink, however.
“This isn’t a Barbie soft pink,” Wood makes clear. “This is a definite downtown urban pink. I think we’ve seen pastels and brights for quite a long time but this opportunity to create a multi-layered, multi-faceted amethyst tone, for me feels we’re really creating something that’s not only really standout but also really wearable.”
How did he do it?
“We achieved the colour by layering greys and titaniums as an undercoat and then applying different levels of pink over the top,” Wood says. “This in a way creates a patina, the way that certain areas of colour are more saturated and when there is less saturation you get to see more of the undercoat, which is a cooler grey tone.”
Want to have a go yourself? Well, unless you’re extremely confident in your DIY abilities, creating this sophisticated shade is going to need some help from the pros. So have Stella’s Instagram post to hand and head to a salon where Redken colour is available.
“We layered Redken Shades EQ demi-permanent hair colour,” Wood explains. “The new Shades EQ Pastel Pink as an undercoat, then layered over the top City Beats.”
You’ll need to have bleached (or naturally very pale) hair to start with, but the good news is that this customisable shade suits almost everyone, Wood says: “This rose quartz tone is something that I think is really flattering and can be worn by many different skin tones, plus it can go anywhere from the palest of pale quartz all the way through to amethyst.”
