Rónán Ó Snodaigh, Paddy Casey and Dublin Gospel Choir to headline fundraiser for Ava Barry

By Amy Ryan

Well known Irish singers Rónán Ó'Snodaigh from Kíla and Paddy Casey are headlining a fundraising event for Ava Barry, a sufferer of a severe form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome.

Dublin Gospel Choir and folk singer Shay Cotter are also set to perform at the event.

Vera Twomey, Ava's mother, is a well known medicinal cannabis advocate who campaigned to get her daughter access to the medicinal cannabis products in Ireland.

Vera and her family moved to Holland in order to access the treatment.

Vera Twomey with her daughter Ava

Since arriving in Holland, Ava has begun her CBD and THC medication which has been prescribed by a GP.

Vera said that since Ava has started her medication, she has been completely seizure free for four days.

Ava was previously suffering with up to 20 tonic clonic seizures per day. These types of seizures are also known as convulsive seizures in which the person loses consciousness, falls, stiffens (the tonic portion of the seizure), and jerks (the clonic portion of the seizure).

"It's been four days since we received the prescription and she has been incredible," said Vera.

"We've seen a tremendous improvement, there have been no absences, she's sleeping and eating well, she's brighter and there are more words coming out already."

Ava's seizures have caused immense damage to her functions, including her speech. Vera was overjoyed that Ava shouted "Mr Dinosaur!" very clearly while she was watching one of her favourite shows, Peppa Pig, this morning.

"Words cannot describe how it feels, as a parent, to see her such a difference in her after all the struggles we've had so far."

Ava, aged 7, suffers with Dravet syndrome

Vera along with her husband, Paul and their three other children-Sofia (6), Michael (4) and Elvera May (2) moved to Holland to gain access to CBD and THC medication that is not available in Ireland under current legislation.

Vera campaigned in Ireland to try to push legislation through the Dáil to allow improved access to cannabis for special medical cases, which included a mammoth walk from Cork to Dublin.

"This can't be allowed to happen to other people. This is about thousands of other people who need the medication, adults and children, who have various illnesses. It's about all these people, it's about the children who will be born with this in the future."

Vera said that she felt it was an "utter disgrace" that they could not access this treatment at home in Ireland.

Mark McDonald, the co-organiser of the 'Party for Ava' event and owner of 'The Hemp Company' in Dublin, echoed this sentiment.

"Ava, Paul and their family have been forced to travel to Holland to get the treatment they need for Ava. It shouldn't be this way," said Mr McDonald.

"This whole saga of getting the compassionate access bill legislated has been very stressful for many people around Ireland, not only Ava and her family," he added.

Gino Kenny, of the Solidarity-People Before Profit Alliance, has said previously that The Cannabis for Medicinal Use Regulation Bill has been slow to pass through the next stages of legislation. It passed the first and second stages in the Dáil in December but it has yet to progress to committee stage.

Vera said that her children were finding the move to Holland "extremely difficult".

"They're really missing their nanny and they're really distressed. They want to know when they're going home."

Vera said that her family have lots of difficult decisions facing them, especially when it comes to their children. She said that they are unsure whether they will be able to remain in Holland and the family have yet to decide where the children will go to school.

She said that the medical professionals who she has met have been "appalled" that Ava could not gain access to this medication here in Ireland.

"Don't give up the ghost on legalising medicinal cannabis in Ireland," said Vera in a Facebook live video on her page.

"If anything, coming over here has made me realise. The ordinary people in this country think it's a fantastic alternative and treatment and that's the way that it should be.

"I hope that's the way that it will be over in Ireland, as soon as it can be," she added.

"It shouldn't have come to this, but Ava is proving that this treatment works. I'm Ava's voice and we will be honoured to tell other parents out there that this works.

"We are separated from our family and it shouldn't be happening but I hope that we can help another family that might be in as desperate a situation as ours."

Speaking of the 'Party for Ava' fundraiser in Dublin, Vera praised the organisers of the event and hinted that there will be "a few incredible surprise acts on the night."

"We are so blessed to have the support. It's going to be a great night and I really hope our friends from all parts of the country will be able to come," she said.

The event is due to take place on July 18 in the Tivoli theatre at 7pm.

Tickets for the event will be available for €12 through the 'Party for Ava' Facebook page from tomorrow.

Vera said they are "beyond grateful" for the support that they have received through their GoFundMe page and the various friends who have arranged different fundraising events across the country.

"There have been donations made from €5 to €5,000. It is of the deepest value to us in terms of helping us to support Ava and it's heart-warming to think that people care enough to think about the situation we are in."

"I hate to say it, but if we didn't have the support, we wouldn't be able to sustain over here," she added.

Vera claims that the costs of the rent in Holland along with the CBD and THC medication are "substantial".

Vera posted a video online today showing Ava making a jigsaw on her fifth day seizure free. It has 50,000 views in 3 hours.

Click to play the video below.