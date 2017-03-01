Rolls-Royce donated a miniature car to a hospital so the child patients can drive to surgery

Waiting for surgery can be a daunting thing for a child in hospital, but Rolls-Royce have created something they hope will relieve the stress.

The Rolls-Royce SRH is a miniature car, named after St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester where the four-wheeled phenomenon has been donated – it’s a pretty special piece of kit.

The special edition concept car was designed by the Bespoke Manufacturing team, who put in more than 400 hours of work to make this glorious idea a reality.

Children awaiting surgery can drive themselves to the operating theatre, with the corridors of the paediatric ward lined with traffic signs to help the drivers negotiate their route.

The car is designed to reduce children’s stress, and can reach 10mph.

The interior space of Rolls-Royce SRH is appointed with the same finesse and attention-to-detail afforded to every Rolls-Royce patron pic.twitter.com/5G6OEtE9Cb — Rolls-Royce Media (@RollsRoyceMedia) March 1, 2017

That’s pretty cool stuff, Rolls-Royce. Pretty cool, indeed.