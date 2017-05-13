Robbie Keane shares photos of his son’s First Holy Communion

Big day for Robbie Keane today as his eldest son, Robert makes his First Holy Communion.

The former Ireland captain and his family attended the church ceremony before enjoying a meal in the Old Street Restaurant in Malahide.

Proud dad, Keane posted a few photos of the day on social media and they're all sorts of adorable.

In the Instagram photos, 8-year-old Robert look very dapper in his three-piece-suit, white rosette and champagne flute full of sprite.

@oldstreetdublin 👌 #sprite #littlekeano #communion A post shared by Robbie Keane (@robbiekeane) on May 13, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

The former LA Galaxy player also posted a few family portraits with his wife, Claudine and son Hudson.

Congrats to my little man Robert who made his First Holy Communion today.. I couldn't be more proud of him.. 🇮🇪 🙏🏼#littlekeano #lookingsharp #bestbuddies A post shared by Robbie Keane (@robbiekeane) on May 13, 2017 at 6:41am PDT