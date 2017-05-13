Robbie Keane shares photos of his son’s First Holy Communion

Big day for Robbie Keane today as his eldest son, Robert makes his First Holy Communion.

The former Ireland captain and his family attended the church ceremony before enjoying a meal in the Old Street Restaurant in Malahide.

Proud dad, Keane posted a few photos of the day on social media and they're all sorts of adorable.

In the Instagram photos, 8-year-old Robert look very dapper in his three-piece-suit, white rosette and champagne flute full of sprite.

@oldstreetdublin 👌 #sprite #littlekeano #communion

A post shared by Robbie Keane (@robbiekeane) on

The former LA Galaxy player also posted a few family portraits with his wife, Claudine and son Hudson.

#littlehudson #littlekeano #family #communion #proud 🇮🇪

A post shared by Robbie Keane (@robbiekeane) on

By Anna O'Donoghue

