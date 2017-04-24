Roast dinner chosen as the nation’s favourite meal but we can’t decide if we prefer rashers or sausages

When sitting down to tuck into dinner, you just can’t beat some meat and spuds!

That’s according to research from Jurys Inn, who asked 1,000 Irish people to spill the beans on their eating habits, favourite foods, and the table faux-pas that really wind them up - the results are quite a mouthful…

The Irish obsession with tea continues, with a ‘cupán tae’ favoured over a mug of coffee by the majority (57% versus 42%).

Red sauce is the garnish of choice, winning 70% of the vote compared with brown sauce.

The long standing rasher versus sausage debate rages on, with rashers just about winning the vote (52% compared with 48%).

The traditional roast dinner was selected as the nation’s favourite meal, winning a third of the vote (32%) with other top rated dinners including a fish supper, Spaghetti Bolognese, bacon and cabbage, and Shepherd’s pie.

After an evening on the sauce, most of us turn to the cupboards for comfort! The most popular hangover cure by far is the traditional fry-up (35%).

Other ‘tried and tested’ remedies for curbing a hangover include Lucozade (18%), chicken fillet roll (11%) chocolate (10%) Berocca (9%) hair of the dog (8%), and the Irish classic, curry chips (8%).

When it comes to dinner table etiquette, it appears that we still have some work to do to refine our table manners.

Loud chewing is the most common offender, called out by 61% of respondents.