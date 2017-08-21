Rick Astley joined the Foo Fighters onstage for an amazing rendition of Never Gonna Give You Up

The Foo Fighters were joined onstage by a rather surprising special guest – English pop singer-songwriter Rick Astley.

Playing at Summer Sonic Festival in Japan, the rock band collaborated with Astley for a unique version of the 51-year-old’s 1980s classic Never Gonna Give You Up. Watch out for some rather colourful language…

Asking people to welcome their “new best friend”, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl introduced the singer, saying: “This is f****** crazy, I just met him two minutes ago.”

Footage of the performance has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on YouTube, with Aaron Tan’s version above ranking the number one trending video on the sharing site.

Astley performing in Hyde Park last year (Matt Crossick/PA)

The collaboration has been hailed as the ultimate rickroll. Rickrolling was something of an old school internet phenomenon whereby people would trick friends into watching the music video for Astley’s 1987 number one hit.

“Get Rickgrohl’d,” wrote YouTube user DeathfortTV. Another, everythingsuck, wrote “Never gonna smell like teen spirit” – in reference to a song by Grohl’s first band, Nirvana.

The Foo Fighters playing on the Pyramind Stage at Glastonbury this year (Ben Birchall/PA)

Grohl, 48, and the band are currently on a world tour taking them across the Far East and the USA, as well as a stop in London on September 19 at The O2 Arena.