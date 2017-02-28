Reykjavik has been pummelled with record snowfall and you just know it will be stunning to look at

Back to Discover Home

While sun-worshippers impatiently await spring, Iceland’s given us a reminder that winter is far from over yet. Well, at least for residents in Reykjavik anyway.

The capital hasn’t just had a bit of snowfall – it’s been hit with 51cm (20in) of the white stuff. That’s a new February record, according to the Met Office, while the only time there’s been more snow is back in January 1937.

And it looks perfectly postcard-worthy.

It makes whatever snowfall we’ve seen anywhere else over the last couple of months seem downright ugly.

It’s just *so*…white?

But while we know it would make for some good #wanderlust posts on Instagram, this much snow does look super tough to deal with.

Just imagine trying to make it to work…

In fact, this gives you more of an idea of what it would be like to be living in Reykjavik in this sort of weather.

As does this…

Literally, where are the cars?! Guarantee it will take you ages to spot them…

But, even if it seems like it would take double the time to get anywhere in Reykjavik with this snowfall, the city’s looking crazy beautiful right now.

And we’re 100% behind the snow bunnies currently dreaming of jetting off to Iceland.

KEYWORDS: . travel, Iceland, Reykjavík, Snow, travel news, Weather

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover