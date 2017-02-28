Reykjavik has been pummelled with record snowfall and you just know it will be stunning to look at

While sun-worshippers impatiently await spring, Iceland’s given us a reminder that winter is far from over yet. Well, at least for residents in Reykjavik anyway.

The capital hasn’t just had a bit of snowfall – it’s been hit with 51cm (20in) of the white stuff. That’s a new February record, according to the Met Office, while the only time there’s been more snow is back in January 1937.

And it looks perfectly postcard-worthy.

Can you spot the car? 😂 Iceland had the BIGGEST OVERNIGHT SNOWFALL in almost 100 years. I made a video to show you the fun and the chaos. Link in bio. A post shared by S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:16am PST

Goodnight Iceland. Thanks for providing this much snow and making me feel like a kid again, rolling around in half a meter of snow like a maniac. I liked it. Time for sleep now just in time to wake up at 3am for very strong Northern Lights. Set those alarms. Nothing else could top such a perfect day. (Ps. I also made a video of the record breaking snowfall - link in bio). A post shared by S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

It makes whatever snowfall we’ve seen anywhere else over the last couple of months seem downright ugly.

Iceland has welcomed me with open arms and 51cm of snow (just over 20 inches). This is the most snow they have seen in decades. Reykjavik shut down for the vast majority of the day. And I've loved every minute of it so far. Can't wait to get out and explore bright and early tomorrow morning! A post shared by Kalyssa 🌎✈️ Maven on the Move (@mavenonthemove) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:45am PST

Reykjavík looked beautiful today all covered in snow. We had 51 cm of snow last night. The only time it has snowed more than this was in 1937, 55 cm. #visitreykjavik #reykjavikloves A post shared by Visit Reykjavik (@visitreykjavik) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:59am PST

It’s just *so*…white?

But while we know it would make for some good #wanderlust posts on Instagram, this much snow does look super tough to deal with.

Just imagine trying to make it to work…

51cm of lying #snow was recorded in Reykjavik, Iceland this morning, a new February record. Thanks to the Iceland Met Office for this image pic.twitter.com/k06hwsP5L6 — Met Office (@metoffice) February 26, 2017

Just a little update from Iceland right now: It snowed a bit last night. Here is our friend Grímur (trying to) driving to work 😂❄️ - Awesome photo by @grigunnars A post shared by The Reykjavik Food Walk (@reykjavikfood) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:30am PST

In fact, this gives you more of an idea of what it would be like to be living in Reykjavik in this sort of weather.

As does this…

Literally, where are the cars?! Guarantee it will take you ages to spot them…

There has never been more snow in Reykjavík in February than now. Ever. But it is a beutiful morning. #snow #Iceland #Reykjavik pic.twitter.com/fpDPWtguVD — Nanna Rögnvaldar (@nannaro) February 26, 2017

But, even if it seems like it would take double the time to get anywhere in Reykjavik with this snowfall, the city’s looking crazy beautiful right now.

And we’re 100% behind the snow bunnies currently dreaming of jetting off to Iceland.