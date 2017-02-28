Reykjavik has been pummelled with record snowfall and you just know it will be stunning to look at
While sun-worshippers impatiently await spring, Iceland’s given us a reminder that winter is far from over yet. Well, at least for residents in Reykjavik anyway.
The capital hasn’t just had a bit of snowfall – it’s been hit with 51cm (20in) of the white stuff. That’s a new February record, according to the Met Office, while the only time there’s been more snow is back in January 1937.
And it looks perfectly postcard-worthy.
Goodnight Iceland. Thanks for providing this much snow and making me feel like a kid again, rolling around in half a meter of snow like a maniac. I liked it. Time for sleep now just in time to wake up at 3am for very strong Northern Lights. Set those alarms. Nothing else could top such a perfect day. (Ps. I also made a video of the record breaking snowfall - link in bio).
During this night it's been one of the most intense snowfalls I've experienced. We literally got 30-40 cm (like 15") of snow in a few hours. I woke up at 3 AM by the sound of some trees breaking in my backyard. So I decided to get out and take some photos. Pretty glad I did 😊more shots in stories ✌️ #iceland
It makes whatever snowfall we’ve seen anywhere else over the last couple of months seem downright ugly.
Hey guys! I'm Kalyssa from @Mavenonthemove and I'm taking over today. I'm currently in Reykjavik, Iceland and today I'm heading out to the Golden Circle. On Saturday and Sunday, Iceland received one of their biggest snowfalls ever, measuring in T 51cm or just over 20 inches. It's made things a little more difficult, but even more beautiful. Stay tuned for more gorgeous pictures of this island!
It’s just *so*…white?
But while we know it would make for some good #wanderlust posts on Instagram, this much snow does look super tough to deal with.
Just imagine trying to make it to work…
51cm of lying #snow was recorded in Reykjavik, Iceland this morning, a new February record. Thanks to the Iceland Met Office for this image pic.twitter.com/k06hwsP5L6— Met Office (@metoffice) February 26, 2017
In fact, this gives you more of an idea of what it would be like to be living in Reykjavik in this sort of weather.
#Snow record, 51 cm. of snow, most in #Reykjavik since 1931. @metoffice #weather #winter #iceland #february pic.twitter.com/f1Rt7HhBaB— Iceland Photos (@dorisig) February 26, 2017
As does this…
Guess we're not going anywhere 😂 #Iceland #snow #reykjavik pic.twitter.com/YeUiG9XVTm— Linda Dögg (@Lindadogg92) February 26, 2017
Literally, where are the cars?! Guarantee it will take you ages to spot them…
There has never been more snow in Reykjavík in February than now. Ever. But it is a beutiful morning. #snow #Iceland #Reykjavik pic.twitter.com/fpDPWtguVD— Nanna Rögnvaldar (@nannaro) February 26, 2017
But, even if it seems like it would take double the time to get anywhere in Reykjavik with this snowfall, the city’s looking crazy beautiful right now.
And we’re 100% behind the snow bunnies currently dreaming of jetting off to Iceland.
