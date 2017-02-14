Revealed: Top reasons Irish couples row
14/02/2017 - 10:03:19Back to Discover Home
Today is the most perfect day to delve into the cracks behind the smiling social media snaps that taunt singletons on the most romantic occasion of the year: Valentine's Day.
Jury's Inn has compiled a group of interesting statistics that show you just what you are missing if you are not in a relationship this February and that is a whole pile of arguments.
According to a survey compiled of 1,000 people, 61% of couples row on a regular basis with Irish couples having on average six arguments per month.
Broken down communications tends to be the main issue between partners with a common complaint being 'not listening to each other.'
Other frequent squabbles are caused by:
· Finances/bills (23%);
· Partners not pulling their weight around the house (23%);
· Taking each other for granted (22%);
· Relatives and in-laws (18%);
· Spending too much money (14%);
· Constant nagging (13%);
· How to raise/discipline the children (11%)
· Drinking too much (11%);
· Snoring (9%);
· What to watch on TV (5%).
Join the conversation - comment here