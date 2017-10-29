Return of Blue Planet will feature surfing dolphins and false killer whales

The familiar sound of Sir David Attenborough’s commentary will return to televisions on Sunday night as Blue Planet 2 premieres.

The seven-part sequel to the 2001 original series was filmed over four years, with the first episode journeying from the intense heat of the tropics to the frozen poles.

Surfing dolphins, false killer whales, and a walrus mother with newborn calves all feature in Sunday night’s episode as Sir David reflects on the changing ocean system.

Blue Planet II (BBC/PA)

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, who also created the music for Planet Earth II, will compose the theme and score for the new BBC series alongside Jacob Shea and Jasha Klebe, his co-composers at music production company Bleeding Fingers.

Film crews mounted 125 expeditions across 39 countries to capture footage which Sir David, 91, has called “astounding”.

:: Blue Planet 2 airs at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday.