Restaurants are coming up with some unusual new ways to deliver the bill

First restaurants tried to be ‘edgy’ with plates, replacing them with weird and wonderful things like wooden boards and flower pots. Now, they’ve got their eyes set on the bill.

Not content with presenting diners with their receipt on a plate or in a leather wallet (if you’re somewhere fancy), restaurants are instead coming up with some seriously dodgy alternatives.

The go-to option for hipster eateries seems to be presenting the bill in a book. You can see the reasoning behind it, as books are easy and cheap to get. However, restaurant owners beware: don’t think you can just pick a book willy nilly, because customers will definitely be reading into your choice.

Now I'm not saying the pub I went for lunch at today was middle-class, but after the meal the bill was served in a paperback of The Works of Thomas Hardy, bookmarked to his 1914 anti-war poem Channel Firing. pic.twitter.com/LVgEBAk8ML — Rob Haines (@rob_haines) December 15, 2017

But hey, hopefully some of the books are at least educational, like this one on swimming.

Some restaurants are going for the next best thing – video game cases.

Is there a @WeWantPlates but for dumb ways of delivering the bill? This, in Clapham: pic.twitter.com/C0jUMNfszv — Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) August 20, 2017

Serving a bill in a cassette case definitely looks silly, but what else are you going to use it for these days?

You know the place is hipster when the bill comes in a Doors cassette 😂 pic.twitter.com/uV3Tq6Dfgv — Angie Vandelay (@TheOwls51201) October 14, 2017

Hipster alert! Just got my bill in a classical cassette pic.twitter.com/Nh5k3MrkBh — Dermot Whelan (@DermotTodayFM) July 26, 2016

Cooking utensils is another favourite genre for many restaurants. We can only assume that these places recently took chips off the menu, freeing up a whole lot of frying baskets to pop the bill in.

@WeWantPlates o how cute, napkins in a basket and our bill in a tiny frying pan... pic.twitter.com/svFnyNsoDp — Iris (@irisgales) January 9, 2016

Bonus points to this establishment for the comedy fried egg Haribo in the frying pan.

Another popular theme is shoes. We can only hope that they weren’t pre-loved – you don’t want to end a nice meal out with some dodgy smells coming from the bill.

@WeWantPlates in what seemed an innocuous country pub, we got through the meal unscathed but the bill came in a shoe? pic.twitter.com/pQ3p3Jjyzp — Jo Taylor (@JoeyTaylor) August 9, 2017

@WeWantPlates I see your "bill presented in a shoe" posts and raise you: rolled up in a tiny clog! (in an Amsterdam themed pancake restaurant ) 😐 pic.twitter.com/yihh9rVzae — Becky Frost (@beckyfr0st) January 18, 2018

And then there are those who have really reached peak hipster, in a pretty infuriating way.

When your bill is brought out to you on an old typewriter. Hipsters are literally the worst. pic.twitter.com/ZRmh3BHUDz — Shannon Hillis (@hillisthekillis) December 22, 2017

@WeWantPlates, I know you cannot eat the bill, but I've just received mine in a top hat in a cafe in Bucharest. Notions? pic.twitter.com/iPf7LpWNvD — Christine (@MsCrispy) November 26, 2016

But these options really are preferable to receiving your bill in a tiny coffin. Creepy.

@wewantplates and the bill came in a little wooden coffin pic.twitter.com/SoT4BayBPY — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) September 8, 2015

And to end on a particularly bizarre low (or high – we’re not really sure), we present the strangest way a bill has ever been presented: rolled up, set on fire, and placed beneath edible rocks.

@wewantplates This "campfire" bill presentation. Were told two of the rocks were edible but couldn't risk my teeth. pic.twitter.com/dgcpveGQls — lauren paul (@laurenpaul) May 19, 2016

Who knows what restaurants will come up with next?