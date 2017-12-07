Rest easy social media the search is over and Teddy is now back in arms of rightful owner

A teddy bear belonging to a 4 year old Kilkenny girl has been found after an appeal by the St Vincent De Paul.

The girl accidentally donated her favourite bear to the charity last Friday.

The St Vincent De Paul says they received a huge response after making an appeal for his return on social media.

Breaking News: The little girl who donated toys & accidentily included her favourite teddy has got it back! A very kind customer who purchased it returned it & the mum has just collected it. Thank you so much to everyone who helped spread the word and helped in reuniting the two. pic.twitter.com/mfJnvVcmgA — SVP - Ireland (@SVP_Ireland) December 7, 2017

A spokesperson for the shop confirmed Teddy has been located safe and well and has been reunited with his rightful owner.

Delighted to see Ana has collected Lara's treasured Bear. Well done to everyone who shared the story and helped reunite the two. @SVP_Ireland pic.twitter.com/q5c0IU9QqJ — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) December 7, 2017

Yesterday Anna O’Donoghue revelaed On December 1 a four-year-old girl showed the world the real meaning of Christmas by donating three bags of her toys to a St. Vincent De Paul branch in Kilkenny.

Although after she dropped off the donation the family realised that they had accidentally placed her favourite childhood teddy bear in one of the bags by accident.

The heartbroken girl rushed back to the shop to reclaim the toy but to her dismay, it had already been bought.

The shop, near St Canice’s Church, have taken to Facebook to ask the person who bought the bear if they would kindly return it to the little girl for a reimbursement.

“By accident, she put her favourite teddy, which she has had since she was born into one of the bags. She is desperately searching for it,” they explained.

“It was sold so we are asking if that person would be kind enough to return it and we will reimburse them. Please, please help us. Thank you and if you can share this to friends and family living in this area we would be so grateful”