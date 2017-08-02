Remember those Irish lads that sang with Adele? They’ve got exciting news

By Anna O'Donoghue

Glenn Murphy and Ronan Scolard were the names of everyone’s lips last year when their Adele medley went viral, racking up over 25 million views.

This prompted Adele to invite them on stage to perform the medley at her sold-out show in Dublin’s 3 Arena.

Missed it? Here’s a little reminder …

Then to crown off the hat trick, an invitation followed from the legendary Ellen DeGeneres Show in the States for them to appear on her show.

Glenn&Ronan spent the following months performing to over 150,000 people at 80 sold out shows across North America as special guests for Celtic Woman.

Their first two singles ‘Come Home’ and ‘All of the Stars’ were released towards the end of 2016.

The duo have since announced that they’ve signed a deal with Liffey Records and will be release their debut album in October 2017.

Flashback to signing our record deal 😱💽📜 We're two very grateful lads and we're dying to share some teasers with you soon! #GlennAndRonan pic.twitter.com/iqSOSVtB77 — Glenn&Ronan (@glennandronan) July 28, 2017

CEO of Liffey Records, Janine Nallen said “we are excited to announce that Glenn&Ronan have signed to our Liffey Records label. Their stunning vocals and warm personalities have captured people’s attention all over the world and we are delighted to be working with them on their debut album, for release later this year.”

Early in 2016, a video of Glenn&Ronan performing and speaking about the deal, Glenn Murphy and Ronan Scolard said, "We’re absolutely delighted to have signed our first ever recording contract with Liffey Records.

“We can’t wait to work together with the label to release our debut album later this year, and to bring new music to all the Glenn&Ronan fans who’ve been so supportive of us over this past year.”