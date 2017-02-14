Remember the ‘Hot Felon’? He just made a huge modelling debut

‘Hot felon’ Jeremy Meeks took the internet by storm back in 2014 when his dreamy mugshot travelled around the globe.

The then 30-year-old convicted felon was facing five weapons charges and one gang-related charge, but even then we asked ”has he a future in male modelling?”

Well, the answer to that was a resounding yes.

He was signed up to a modelling agency while serving his prison sentence and, since then, his Instagram account has collected 768,000 followers.

His modelling career hit new heights last night as he debuted at New York Fashion Week in the Philipp Plein fashion show.

Jeremy Meeks, the model who was referred to as "the hot felon," walks in the Philipp Plein fashion show in New York. AP Photo/Diane Bondareff

He wrote on Instagram: “Big thanks to @philippplein78 for believing in me... Last night was epic !!!”

It makes quite a change from this time last year when he was still behind bars.

What a year he’s had since then!