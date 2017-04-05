Remember Sophia Grace and Rosie? Well, Rosie’s all grown up and can sing

You may remember cousin’s Sophia Grace and Rosie from their Ellen DeGeneres Show days back in 2011.

The duo appeared on the famous chat show on multiple occasions, published two illustrated story books and even starred in their own movie, Sophia Grace & Rosie's Royal Adventure.

Well, the adorable duo are now all grown up and have officially ditched their glitzy crowns and tutus.

Going live today from 12:30 @loosewomen on @itv 😉💗 A post shared by Sophia Grace (@therealsophiagrace) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

#firstsolo here goes 🤞 A post shared by Rosie McClelland (@rosiergm) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:12am PDT

We know, we feel ancient right now.

While Sophia Grace, the voice behind the duo makes way in the world of Nickelodeon, her shy cousin Rosie has hid from all of the fame - until now.

The 10-year-old has just uploaded a Youtube video of her singing. Little Mix’s Touch and it turns out, she could definitely give her teenage cousin a run for her money.

Watch this space …