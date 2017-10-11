Remember Rebecca Black and Chatroulette? These are our top searches since the iPhone launched

Sometimes it’s almost impossible to imagine a world without smartphones. Seriously, how did we prove we were right in an argument without being able to Google on demand? And how did we cope when we couldn’t remember the name of that actor in that film?

Luckily, since the first generation iPhone came out in 2007, we’ve had all the answers at our fingertips. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, insurance company Protect Your Bubble has taken a revealing trip down memory lane to see what we’ve been Googling since the first model came out.

Here are the top things we’ve wanted to learn more about since 2007.

2007

Compared to today’s model, the first iPhone seems pretty dated (Cathal McNaughton/PA)

Ah, 2007. It was a simpler time with Rihanna’s single Umbrella lighting up the charts and fans flocking to buy the final book in the Harry Potter series.

However, it would seem the thing we were most curious about was the iPhone, which topped search terms in the year of its release. No wonder we wanted to know more about it – we could probably sense how big a deal iPhones were going to be.

The next two top searches were for social media dating site Badoo, followed by Facebook. Facebook was opened up to the world in the autumn of 2006, so people were clearly keen to know what all the fuss was about.

2008

One of the fastest rising search terms this year was Beijing 2008. In case your memory isn’t up to scratch, this is because the Summer Olympics were hosted in China’s capital this year, and the year Kenny Egan won silver for Ireland.

Facebook Login was another fast-rising search term in 2008 – chances are we’d done our research the previous year, and were now keen to actually sign up to the website.

2009

Michael Jackson passed away in this year aged 50 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In late June 2009, the King of Pop passed away. Such was the attention surrounding his death that Michael Jackson was the fastest-rising search term of the year.

In fact, Michael Jackson’s death almost broke the Internet. There were so many people searching his name online that the web suffered serious slowdowns – so much so, that Google told the BBC they initially suspected they were under attack. Another website to suffer was Twitter, which crashed when the news of MJ’s passing broke.

2010

Justin Bieber’s hairstyle inspired a generation (Ian West/PA)

Back in 2010, Justin Bieber was a fresh-faced, clean-cut 16-year-old with a now iconic fringe. Any suggestion he could later become a bit of a bad boy would just have seemed silly then.

In 2016, he was the top searched person, probably thanks to the release of Baby from his debut album, My World 2.0. Apologies if you now have that tune stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

The overall top search term this year was Chatroulette, an online chat website, which seems bizarre now as we barely ever hear about it any more.

2011

Now 20 years old, Rebecca Black is all grown up (PA)

If you still have Baby stuck in your head, we’re about to replace it with another irritatingly catchy song. Do you remember Friday by Rebecca Black?

This song can’t exactly be called the most groundbreaking in pop history – in fact it was pretty juvenile – but then Rebecca was just 13 when it was released.

It made her a sudden household name and she was both the fastest-rising and most searched-for term of the year. Then the world moved on.

2012

Whitney Houston died aged 48 (Ian West/PA)

In February 2012, singer Whitney Houston was found dead in a Beverly Hills hotel room. She had tragically drowned in the bathtub, with heart disease and cocaine use contributing to her death.

She was a hugely successful artist – Guinness World Records called her the most awarded female artist of all time in 2009 – and there was a huge outpouring of grief at her death.

This made her one of the top three search terms for the year, along with Hurricane Sandy and Gangnam Style.

2013

Nelson Mandela passed away in Johannesburg, South Africa (Dylan Martinez/PA)

Freedom fighter Nelson Mandela passed away in December 2013. This, and the release of the biopic Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, contributed to his name being the most Googled term of the year.

Mandela’s legacy is still felt today: when he was elected in 1994, he was the first black president of South Africa and he worked to undo the historic effects of apartheid in the country.

He died at age 95 from a prolonged respiratory infection.

2014

The number one YouTube video this year, which went viral with more than 144 million views, was the Mutant Giant Spider Dog. If you’re not quite sure what that is, use your imagination and you’ll get there.

2015

Adele won best album at the Brits the following year (Ian West/PA)

Adele was the most Googled music artist in this year, thanks to the release of her third studio album 25.

Singles on the album included Hello, When We Were Young and Send My Love (To Your New Lover). Adele’s momentous success was solidified when she headlined Glastonbury the following year.

Hot on Adele’s heels in terms of search terms was Sia, the Australian singer who is known for wearing wigs that cover most of her face.

2016

The road to the White House dominated much of 2016 (Matt Cardy/PA)

2016 is the last year we have the full results for, as we are still madly Googling this year. Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump was one of the top three searches in 2016, thanks to the explosive months leading up to his election as president of the United States.

It might surprise you that, despite his fame, Trump wasn’t previously of much interest to internet users – until 2016, he wasn’t searched for particularly much. And according to the data, searches have actually fallen since he took office.

Pokemon GO and the iPhone 7 joined Trump in the auspicious rankings of top searches for the year.