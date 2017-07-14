Reddit users share the most ridiculous ways guests have behaved at their houses

If you’ve ever invited someone to stay who ended up getting on your nerves, you’re bound to empathise with these people on Reddit.

A number of people have been swapping stories of guests who behaved strangely after they opened their doors to them. From odd sleeping arrangements to the most confusing of gifts left behind, here are some of their weirdest experiences they shared…

When someone gave the game away on social media…

‘I had her dog-sit for me while I was on holiday. I was checking out Facebook one day- there she is… wearing my clothes. Multiple posts, multiple days, multiple outfits.’ (zanyismynam)

When a guest reorganised the bathroom…

‘Hosted a dinner party of about 10 with a bunch of couples. Went to use our bathroom to find a completely different set of towels and soap set up from what we put out before everyone arrived. After pulling my better half in to take a look, we thought it too weird and funny to bring up at the table.’ (sawtoothpetey1)

When drinking went wrong…

(Ian West/PA)

‘One of my neighbours drank too much wine and threw up purple vomit all over the carpet. Then she fell asleep, and the chicken drumsticks she stole and put in her pockets fell out beside her.’ (inkd)

When someone left unwanted photos…

‘Let an old friend who now lives overseas stay at our place while we were out of town, when we got home all of our coffee mugs were replaced with mugs he had printed his passport photo on. Hilarious. Different, but hilarious.’ (OnionEyes)

When someone left an unwanted note…

(Thinkstock/PA)

‘I had a surprise birthday party for my wife some years ago. One guest, a colleague of mine, noticed a postcard on the refrigerator that I had written to my kids while on a work trip, grabbed a pen, and wrote some snide comment on it.’ (thinkagain138)

When a guest had an uncomfortable night’s sleep…

‘A friend insisted on sleeping on the tile floor of our kitchen instead of using the twin bed in our guest room.’ (SummerGemini)

When there was an odd dancing prop…

‘[A guest] picked up my cat and danced around with her while loudly singing Bon Jovi. Granted, he was pretty drunk at the time.’ (punkterminator)

When an unusual gift was left behind…

(PA)

‘My family is very hospitable. It’s common practice for my parents to offer someone a place to crash for the night or two or more.

‘My father had met this young German couple at a rally (in NYC) and offered them a place to sleep. They didn’t speak English much from what I can recall (I was in elementary school), but one day they asked my sister for some string and scissors. She didn’t think anything of it but did mention how secretive they were about why they needed it.

‘They stayed only two or three days but on the last day they didn’t tell anyone they were leaving. They just left a small branch from a neighborhood park and attached to the branch, with pieces of string, were all these chocolate bars like Twix, Snickers, etc. With a little sign that said thank you.

‘To this day, my parents don’t know who they were or what they are up to now but us kids will always remember the nice guests who left us a chocolate tree.’ (ThrillsNotPills)

When sense of smell got out of hand…

‘First time I had a buddy of mine over to play some video games he walked right past my parents and sniffed our curtains in front of them. [He then said] “Had beans for dinner did you?” He was right.’ (Nim0n)

When things got a bit too intimate…

(Thinkstock/PA)

‘My friend and his girlfriend came over (who’s now his current ex), his ex pulls out a razor and starts dry-shaving her legs in my living room, with my parents right across from her.’ (kwag91)

When a civilised BBQ became very strange…

‘We were having a pretty decent house-warming party. Everyone brought food, there was a massive selection; potato goulash, two massive bowls of different curries and then standard Aussie barbecue type stuff as well as all the snacky stuff.

‘This one guy gets a bit drunk and then proceeds to eat like an entire loaf of bread. Plain old white bread. Don’t know what inspired him to do that.

‘When we said it was odd I think he got a bit self-conscious and proceeded to like rip up bread and drop it on the floor as he went around the house, even getting it in the cats water bowl.’ (LstrCk)