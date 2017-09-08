Reddit users are arguing over whether you’re meant to salt rice during cooking – so are you?

It’s easy to mess rice up – the grains are too hard or too soft, it won’t fluff up and becomes a sticky inedible clump, or you burn it and it glues itself to the bottom of the pan.

You have to consider: How much water? How much rice? Do you simmer or boil? Or boil then simmer? Do you rinse the grains first? Or after they’re cooked? But the ultimate question of course is: Do you or don’t you salt the cooking water?

Reddit user MicaMtnGirl has kickstarted a contentious thread asking just that. She wrote: “From expert sources I’ve heard that you should not put salt in the pot when cooking rice. From other expert sources, I’ve heard that you must salt the rice in the cookpot. What do you all think?” Here’s what we’ve learned from the answers…

Some users absolutely salt the cooking water

CougarAries said: “Rice & Beans, Pilaf, Risotto, or any type of rice dish that adds other ingredients, yes, this needs salt. Steamed rice by itself, leave it alone. It is meant to be bland to offer a palate cleansing contrast to the dishes it is eaten with.”

Meanwhile, fellow user razorfinch reckons salt gives rice “character”, saying: “I always put a little salt in rice. Not enough for it to be considered seasoned, but enough to bring out the character of the rice.”

Some never salt, regardless of the circumstances

Another, jay 17, reckons: “Never salted rice in my life, neither have my family or my in-laws or any time I’ve worked in a commercial kitchen. For most Asian cooking it should be plain to contrast the dishes eaten with it.”

KaizokuShojo is adamant, salt doesn’t make a difference: “Depends on what you’re going to eat. If you’re going to add a salty sauce like soy sauce or something… no. If you’re going to eat it plain as an accompaniment to salty foods… no. If you’re going to stir fry… no. If you’re going to make fried rice… no. If something salty is to be added later, don’t add more at the start. It doesn’t need salt to cook. Hope that helps.”

Some argue that if you’re eating it with other salty foods, there’s definitely no need to salt

GoatTnder: “For stir fry, I wouldn’t salt. Your veggies and meat and sauce are all gonna be pretty salty already.”

And btnheazy03 is entirely bemused by the idea: “Been eating rice my whole life, I never saw anybody put salt in a pot of rice. The salt is supposed to come from the food you eat it with. Unless you’re making fried rice – then that makes in an entree, then you’re gonna need salt.”

While others add more than just salt to the pan…

For super rich rice, Uncle_Erik suggests butter: “I add a pat of butter to every pot of rice I cook. I enjoy the taste, but it also keeps the rice from sticking to the sides of the pan. Cleanup is always easy (I add salt, too).”

cainunable goes for full on flavour: “I saute the garlic (and usually onion) the with a little oil or butter and then add the rice and toast it for a minute or so. Then add the water (or better yet, some broth). Always tasty.”

rastapasta808 says: “I’ve never salted white rice, but I do add a small bit of chicken stock/bullion to my brown rice before cooking. It makes it so nice and tender and adds a good flavor.”

Whether you salt or not is potentially driven by culture

chunyukuo argues: “I think it’s an east/west thing. I’ve never heard of anyone in China/Japan salting their rice, whereas I see it often when I watch Western cooking videos. It might have to do with the type of rice grains.”

slothcough agrees: “In most Chinese meals, you don’t salt the rice because it is meant to be eaten with a flavourful dish which flavours the rice. In Western meals, the rice is often meant to be eaten as it’s own component rather than mixed with another so you would salt it.”

Lovelyfeathereddinos chips in: “Persian rice is definitely salted, but the salt is added when the rice is soaking prior to cooking it.”

When Persian meets Jamaican. Rice and peas (using Gungo peas) with an accidental Persian crispy Tahdig crust ???? A post shared by Sabrina Ghayour (@sabrinaghayour) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

And shallard reckons their grandma had it right: “My Japanese grandma never added salt. Water, rice, and sometimes about a quarter cup pearl barley to about 2 cups rice.”

In conclusion…

If you’re cooking rice as a side dish, and pairing it with saltier, flavoursome foods, it’s OK to leave out the salt. But, if you want your rice to have some oomph of its own, salt the pan of water (around 1tsp per cup/340g of rice).

And, if you want to swap water for stock, or throw in a load of aromatics, go for it. It’s your rice, and your taste buds – why follow the ‘rules’?