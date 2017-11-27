Red faced DUP leader apologises as twitter account congratulates wrong royal

Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster has apologised to Prince Harry and the Duke of Cambridge after her Twitter account sent engagement congratulations to the wrong royal.

The former Stormont first minister blamed a "genuine typo" by a staff member tweeting on her behalf.

She joked that the gaffe might have cost her an invite to the royal wedding.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement was announced on Monday morning, Mrs Foster’s account tweeted congratulations to HRH Prince William.

The message also mis-spelt Ms Markle’s forename.

The message was soon deleted and replaced with one sending good tidings to the correct prince.

Hours later, another message was posted on Mrs Foster’s account, this time apparently penned by the politician herself.

"Apologies to TRHs Princes William & Harry for tweet error on my account earlier," it read.

"I stopped tweeting personally a long time ago. Genuine typo by a member of staff. Guilty of tweeting too fast. There goes any chance of an invite!! :-) AF"