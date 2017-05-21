Rag’N’Bone Man parenting parody reaches millions of views

Riona, an Irish mammy from Tralee in Kerry, has reached millions of people online with her Rag’N’Bone Man parenting parody.

The video is a shout-out to the mom shamed, thong fearing, mess embracing humans who happen to be parents.

Riona said she has felt a lot of mom shame herself and she wanted to make a video to laugh at the judgement.

"I wanted to make a video to laugh at all the judgement instead of beating ourselves up about every single choice."

"Parenting is hard enough. We need to be kinder to each other and ourselves," she said.