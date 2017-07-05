Rafael Nadal assisted by member of public as Tesco self-service proves a tricky opponent

Rafael Nadal might be the king of clay but he is yet to prove his credentials against a far more British foe, the self-service checkout machine.

Twitter user Nick Roberts posted a photo of the 10-time French Open champion at the checkout in a Tesco in Wimbledon, where he apparently needed a bit of a hand.

Just done Rafa Nadal's shopping for him on the self service tills on the tesco express in Wimbledon village. Surreal. pic.twitter.com/8762fxkpOc — Nick Roberts (@followthatnick) July 4, 2017

“It was very exciting,” Roberts wrote. “He bought a 6 pack of Diet Coke.

“Didn’t need a bag. Environmentally conscious and awesome at tennis.”

Oh and he was lovely with everyone in there.



I hope he doesn't mind that I've tweeted about this. I was just really excited!



Bed now! — Nick Roberts (@followthatnick) July 4, 2017

The 31-year-old Spaniard was scheduled to play third on Centre Court on Wednesday, after defending champion Andy Murray.

(John Walton/PA)

Nadal faces 27-year-old world number 43 Donald Young, who told the Metro he thinks he has “a puncher’s chance” against the two-time Wimbledon champion.

Young may be in for a tough day though, with the the performances Nadal showed at the French Open and in his demolition of Australian John Millman in the first round suggesting he’s in fine form.