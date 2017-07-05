Rafael Nadal assisted by member of public as Tesco self-service proves a tricky opponent

Back to Discover Home

Rafael Nadal might be the king of clay but he is yet to prove his credentials against a far more British foe, the self-service checkout machine.

Twitter user Nick Roberts posted a photo of the 10-time French Open champion at the checkout in a Tesco in Wimbledon, where he apparently needed a bit of a hand.

“It was very exciting,” Roberts wrote. “He bought a 6 pack of Diet Coke.

“Didn’t need a bag. Environmentally conscious and awesome at tennis.”

The 31-year-old Spaniard was scheduled to play third on Centre Court on Wednesday, after defending champion Andy Murray.

Rafael Nadal
(John Walton/PA)

Nadal faces 27-year-old world number 43 Donald Young, who told the Metro he thinks he has “a puncher’s chance” against the two-time Wimbledon champion.

Young may be in for a tough day though, with the the performances Nadal showed at the French Open and in his demolition of Australian John Millman in the first round suggesting he’s in fine form.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Tennis, Nadal, UK, Rafael Nadal, tennis, Wimbledon, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover