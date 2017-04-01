Radio Kerry pulled a VERY Kerry April Fools prank today

Along with a lot of media outlets (apart from us), Radio Kerry has decided to try and trick their listeners/readers today, April 1.

Here’s the situation:

The radio station claim that a “French island with high female population aiming to recruit Kerry men for well-paid jobs”.

The island Ile de Frite, situation off the south-west coast of France (google it) is offering high paid jobs to young men from Kerry to address the severe lack of men, as over 70% of the island’s population is female.

Presenter Joe McGill spoke to one of the island’s natives, Pierre Du Mar, about the campaign at the Caherciveen mart.

You can listen to that interview here.

Wait … it get’s better.

The station has found a “willing bachelor” to take part and it may be the most Kerry thing we’ve heard in awhile.

We wonder if Seamus is anything to the Healy-Raes?